Farmer's Table: Cornbread Salad

Cornbread was not a food that we ate frequently in northern West Virginia. When I moved to this area, I was surprised to find pinto beans and cornbread were a common meal and popular menu item. One was never ordered without the other.
Perhaps one of the strangest local dishes I encountered after I moved here was Cornbread Salad. It seemed to show up at every potluck gathering. I was told it was an old-fashioned recipe that families in this area enjoyed for decades.
All of the Cornbread Salad recipes were very similar. The primary ingredient was cubed or crumbled cornbread combined with tomatoes, onions, peppers, bacon, corn, white beans and Cheddar cheese. Some people used Miracle Whip, while others used mayonnaise to moisten the mixture.
I must admit, I was unsure about the taste of a salad made with cornbread and mayonnaise, but, to my surprise, I found Cornbread Salad to be quite delicious.
I recently made some cornbread sweetened with honey to serve with a pot of vegetable soup. There was more than half of the pan of cornbread left after the meal, so I decided to make Cornbread Salad.
The salad is a contrast of colors and textures and is a nice accompaniment to chicken, ham or beef. We ate some of the salad with our evening meal soon after I mixed it up, but it actually tasted better the following day. An overnight stay in the refrigerator seemed to help the flavors meld.
The recipe can be adjusted to one’s liking by adding more or less of individual ingredients. You may want to experiment with different types of beans, blends of cheeses or even Mexican cornbread. The recipe serves a lot, making it perfect for family gatherings, potlucks and parties.
Cornbread Salad
Ingredients:
1 small package cornbread mix
5 slices bacon
1 (.4-ounce) package ranch dressing mix
¾ cup sour cream
¾ cup mayonnaise
1 (14.5 ounce) can white beans, drained
3 Roma tomatoes, chopped
½ cup bell pepper, chopped
½ cup red onion, chopped
1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese
1 (11-ounce) can kernel corn, drained
Preparation:
Prepare cornbread according to package directions. Cool, crumble and set aside.
Cook bacon until evenly browned and crisp. Cool and crumble. Set aside.
Whisk together ranch dressing mix, sour cream and mayonnaise.
In a large bowl, combine beans, tomatoes, bell pepper, red onion, Cheddar cheese, onion, cornbread and bacon. Pour dressing over top and gently mix.
Cover and chill salad for at least 2 hours before serving.