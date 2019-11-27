Farmer's Table: Creamy Rosemary Mushroom Sauce

My husband and I were recently inundated with lots of cultivated mushrooms. One way to use a large quantity of mushrooms is to make a mushroom meatloaf. As I was searching for meatloaf recipes, I came across a recipe for a creamy rosemary mushroom sauce. The note that accompanied the recipe said the sauce paired beautifully with mushroom meatloaf.
The sauce recipe has classic flavors. We experimented with other ways to use the extra sauce. My husband served it over toast points for breakfast one morning. He used some as a sauce with his standard mushroom and fontina pizza. With a little more liquid, the sauce made a nice mushroom soup.
I can see this sauce being paired with something as simple as ground beef patties or as elegant as prime rib. The sauce would also be delicious with chicken or pork, and I imagine it would be delicious served with pasta or seafood.
The sauce is easy to make and can be made ahead. I made it in the early morning, before I went to work. When the mushroom meatloaf came out of the oven that evening, I simply heated up enough sauce to ladle over top.
In place of some of the beef broth, I used a Polish mushroom bouillon cube to impart even more mushroom flavor. I know that product is not readily available here, so I have kept the recipe as it was printed. If you ever have an opportunity to purchase Polish mushroom bouillon cubes, I suggest you do so. They can enhance the flavor of many dishes.
If you enjoy mushrooms, you will like this very versatile sauce recipe.
Creamy Rosemary Mushroom Sauce
Ingredients:
¼ cup butter
2 cups shiitake mushrooms, sliced
1 sprig fresh rosemary, chopped
3 tablespoons flour
2½ cups beef broth
Salt and pepper to taste
½ cup heavy cream
Preparation:
Melt the butter in a large skillet. Stir in mushrooms and cook until mushrooms begin to brown, about 5 minutes.
Stir in fresh rosemary. Add flour and stir to coat mushrooms. Cook for an additional 2 to 3 minutes.
Whisk in beef broth, ½ cup at a time, whisking constantly to prevent lumps.
Bring the sauce to a simmer and cook until sauce begins to thicken. Season with salt and pepper. Stir in heavy cream and heat through being careful not to allow the sauce to boil.
Serve over toast points, meatloaf or pastas.