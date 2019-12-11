Farmer's Table: Fennel Hazelnut Bread

We were out of bread last week at a time when I knew grocery stores would be crowded with customers making last minute purchases for their Thanksgiving meals.
Somehow, I mysteriously acquired a bread machine cookbook. It is a strange addition to my collection of cookbooks, since I do not own, nor do I desire, a breadmaking machine. I decided to browse through the pages to see if there were any good recipes that I could adapt to a conventional oven.
The recipe I found for Fennel Hazelnut Bread was intriguing, and I had all of the ingredients on hand. My husband and I use a lot of fennel seeds in our cooking.
Fortunately, I have plenty of fennel plants that re-seed each year. Fennel seeds do more than add flavor to foods. They are a concentrated source of minerals like copper, potassium, calcium, zinc, manganese, iron, selenium and magnesium. There are numerous articles touting the impressive benefits of fennel.
We also have several hazelnut bushes in our landscape. Most were planted by squirrels.
Hazelnuts also pack a potent nutritional punch. They are rich in protein, fat and flavor. The native American species are not grown commercially, because they are smaller than European hazelnut varieties. Wild American hazelnuts are slightly sweeter and milder in flavor than the larger European nuts.
Hazelnuts, like many nuts, are highly perishable and will become rancid. If they must be stored, the shelled nuts can be stored in tightly sealed containers or heavy-duty freezer bags in the freezer for later use in baked goods and other dishes.
Since I adapted this recipe to be baked in the oven, I recommend that one tries it only if you are a skilled bread baker. The time to bake may vary in your oven and it is important to know how to test when a loaf is fully baked.
I will certainly make this bread again. We enjoyed it as toast and used in sandwiches. The fennel flavor is very subtle and the nuts added a nice texture. The bread was particularly good with leftover Thanksgiving turkey.
Fennel Hazelnut Bread
Ingredients:
1½ teaspoons crushed fennel seeds, toasted
¾ cup ricotta cheese
2/3 cup milk warmed to 100 degrees
1 egg
2 tablespoons butter, softened
2 tablespoons brown sugar
¾ teaspoon salt
2¼ teaspoons instant dry yeast
2½ to 3 cups bread flour
¼ cup chopped toasted hazelnuts
Preparation:
Lightly toast the fennel seeds in a frying pan for a few minutes until fragrant. Allow to cool and then roughly crush using a mortar and pestle.
Combine the seeds, ricotta cheese, milk, egg, butter, brown sugar, salt and yeast in the bowl of a stand mixer. Using the dough hook, gradually add 2½ cups bread flour. Increase the amount, if necessary, to make a nice, elastic dough.
Mix in hazelnuts and turn dough onto a floured surface. Knead and form into a ball.
Place bread dough in a greased bowl and allow to rise in a warm place until doubled in size.
Punch the dough down and knead again. Form into a loaf and place in a bread pan. Allow dough to rise until it is slightly over the rim of the pan.
Bake in a preheated 350° oven for 30 to 35 minutes until nicely browned and sounds hollow when tapped. (You can use a digital thermometer to test bread. The internal temperature should read 200 to 210 degrees.)
Remove bread from oven and tip loaf on a wire rack to cool.