Farmer's Table: German Horseradish Potato Soup

Oct. 6 was German-American Day.
President Ronald Reagan made the day official in 1987. It celebrates German culture and heritage in the United States and serves to remember 13 German-speaking families that fled religious oppression in 1683. These families established a community in Germantown, Pennsylvania, the first distinctly German-American settlement in the original 13 American colonies. They organized the first petition in the English colonies to abolish slavery.
In the centuries that followed, many German emigrants came to the United States. It is estimated that more than 50 million German Americans live in the United States today, making them one of the largest ancestry groups in America.
Since my maternal and paternal grandparents were of German ancestry, I wanted to celebrate German-American Day by serving foods representative of my family’s homeland. I needed to find recipes that were easy to prepare that could be made with simple ingredients.
Due to the Pumpkin Festival traffic that weekend, I chose not to venture to the grocery store in town.
This German Horseradish Potato Soup recipe fit the bill. In addition to the homegrown ingredients, I had butter, heavy cream and broth on hand.
The combination of horseradish and potatoes was not new to me. I have seen recipes for horseradish and sour cream mashed potatoes, roasted potatoes with horseradish aioli, and horseradish potato gratin, so I knew it would be a good marriage.
An authentic German tomato salad paired nicely with the German Horseradish Potato Soup to make a hearty and satisfying lunch to celebrate my German heritage.
Whether you want to harken back to the tradition of your own folk, or simply want to add a creative German dish to your cooking repertoire, I think you will find this soup is a delightful addition.
German Horseradish Potato Soup
Ingredients:
1 pound potatoes
1 onion
1 tablespoon butter
2½ cups vegetable or chicken broth
1 cup heavy cream
2 tablespoons horseradish, freshly grated
1 tablespoon dill
Salt and white pepper, to taste
Preparation:
Peel potatoes. Cut into cubes. Peel onions and finely chop.
In a soup pot, melt butter and sauté onions and potatoes for a few minutes until onions become translucent.
Add broth and simmer covered for 20 minutes.
Puree soup in a blender and return to pot. Add heavy cream, horseradish, dill, salt and pepper.
Heat through, being careful not to boil.
Serve hot, garnished with additional dill, if desired.
Note: Depending on the type and size of the potatoes, the soup may be too thick. It can be thinned with additional cream or broth.