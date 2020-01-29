Farmer's Table: Greek Baked Penne

Last week, I found a Greek-style tomato-based ziti recipe. I had most of the ingredients on hand. I did not have the one essential ingredient, ziti. When I visited local grocery stores, I found they did not have ziti either, so I substituted penne in my recipe.
Ziti is a short, tubular pasta. Penne is an extruded, cylinder-shaped pasta that has the ends cut on a bias that look like a quill pen. Penne is one of the few pasta shapes that has a certain date of origin. In 1865, Giovanni Battista Capurro asked for a patent for a diagonal cutting machine. The machine cut fresh pasta at an angle without crushing it.
Both ziti and penne are cylindrical and hollow. Ziti is a straight and hollow tube. It is longer and noticeably narrower than penne. Like most pastas, both ziti and penne are cooked al dente. They are most often used with sauces.
This week’s Greek baked pasta recipe is easy to prepare and freeze to bake at a later date.
Greek Baked Penne
Ingredients:
12 ounces penne
1 small onion, chopped
1 tablespoon olive oil
2 garlic cloves, minced
1½ pounds lean ground beef
1 (1 lb. 13 oz.) can tomato sauce
1 (14.5 oz.) can petite diced tomatoes
½ tablespoon lemon juice
1 tablespoon dried oregano
1 teaspoon sugar
½ teaspoon cinnamon
1½ teaspoons salt, divided
3 tablespoons butter
3 tablespoons flour
3 cups milk
1 cup grated Parmesan cheese
½ teaspoon pepper
Vegetable cooking spray
1 (8 oz.) package shredded mozzarella cheese
1/3 Panko breadcrumbs
Preparation:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Cook past in a Dutch oven according to directions.
Meanwhile, sauté onion in hot oil in large skillet until tender, about 5 minutes. Add garlic and sauté 30 seconds. Add beef and cook, stirring occasionally until crumbled and no longer pink. Drain mixture and return to skillet.
Stir tomato sauce and next 5 ingredients plus 1 teaspoon salt into meat mixture. Bring to a simmer and cook, stirring occasionally for about 5 more minutes. Remove from heat.
Melt butter in a saucepan over low heat. Whisk in flour and cook, whisking constantly until mixture forms a paste. Gradually whisk in milk. Increase heat to medium and cook mixture until thickened and bubbly. Stir in Parmesan cheese, pepper, and remaining ½ teaspoon salt. Add sauce to pasta, stirring to coat.
Transfer pasta mixture to a lightly greased (with cooking spray) 13-x-9-inch baking dish. Top with beef mixture, mozzarella cheese and breadcrumbs.
Bake at 350 degrees for 25 to 30 minutes or until bubbly and cheese is melted. Let stand 10 minutes before serving.
To make ahead: Fix and freeze the unbaked dish for easy dinner. Allow to stand 30 minutes before baking. Add 15 to 20 additional minutes in the oven.