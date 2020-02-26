Farmer's Table: Green Shakshuka

Kale thrives in mild winters. We have certainly had a mild winter this year.
Last week, my husband ventured into the garden in the early morning hours to pick some sweet, tender kale leaves. Winter kale tastes better than kale from any other time of the year. When the temperatures drop, the starches turn to sugars.
When we anticipated a harsh winter, we covered our kale beds with a poly low tunnel. This year, we didn’t bother. The plants were mature, before winter came, and they have survived the few cold days we had with no problems.
It is important that the kale plants have a good start, before cold weather arrives, because they do not grow much during the winter. It is as if they are hibernating.
We usually pick a few leaves from each plant throughout the winter, which helps the plants survive. Gardening sources suggest picking outer bottom leaves on the plants first. This keeps leaves off of the ground, and, depending on the amount of snow and freezing weather during the winter months, the leaves and plants will be less likely to freeze and rot.
By this time of the year, the plants are beginning to regenerate new leaves to replace those that have been picked. In a few months the kale plants will go to seed, so we will have to plan for a new spring crop.
My husband tried a new breakfast recipe called Green Shakshuka using our winter kale. Shakshuka is an easy, healthy, nutrient-packed breakfast recipe that is popular in North Africa, the Middle East and Israel.
We had the essential ingredients like frozen, homegrown leeks and garlic on hand. We always have local eggs in the fridge.
The meal was so delicious, we’ve had it a second time. Homegrown kale with local eggs for breakfast is a great way to start the day. This dish is nourishing and filling and will be one that you will make repeatedly.
Green Shakshuka
Ingredients:
2 tablespoons olive oil
2 leeks, thinly sliced
1 bunch of kale, chopped
2 garlic cloves, minced
1 teaspoon caraway seeds
½ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon chili flakes
¾ cup cream
4 eggs
Preparation:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
In a 10-inch, oven-proof skillet, warm olive oil over medium-high heat. Add leeks and cook, stirring occasionally until soft.
Stir in kale and cook for approximately 2 minutes. Stir in garlic, caraway seeds, salt and chili flakes. Cook until fragrant, about 4 minutes.
Add cream and bring to a simmer. Carefully crack each egg into the green sauce, spacing evenly. Transfer pan to the oven and bake for about 10 minutes, until the egg whites solidify, and yolks are cooked to desired doneness. (We like our slightly runny.)
Serve immediately.