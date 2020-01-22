Farmer's Table: Helmut’s Baked Sliced Pork

Years ago, I received a phone call from a staff person who worked in the International Student Office at a nearby university.
A group of social workers was coming to the area to observe agencies in the Tri-State, but someone had forgotten to make arrangements for housing.
“We know you’ve hosted international students in the past. Can you possibly house an adult for several months this summer?” the person asked.
My husband and I had no summer plans and we had an extra bedroom. We volunteered to become hosts.
Our guest was a German social worker named Helmut. He immediately fit into our lifestyle and even assumed some of the cooking. He baked mackerel on Fridays, and he taught my husband how to make many other German dishes. My husband wrote down the recipes with very precise directions to have handy when Helmut returned home.
Some of the dishes Helmut prepared were Sweet and Sour Red Cabbage, Herring Salad, Potato Dumplings, Pork Roast and Gravy, Cucumbers with Sour Cream, and Baked Sliced Pork.
My husband will occasionally make one of Helmut’s dishes, and we will reminisce about the time we spent with our German friend, whom we later visited in Germany.
Last week, I hosted a group of friends for dinner, and I decided upon a German theme. My husband volunteered to make one of Helmut’s meat dishes for our entrée. Helmut’s Baked Sliced Pork recipe can be adapted to use fresh sliced ham, pork chops or sliced pork.
I invited my former German instructor from West Virginia State University to join the group for dinner. Everyone gave a resounding thumbs up upon tasting Helmut’s Baked Sliced Pork. The recipe is fairly simple. It is rich, hearty and delicious. Above all, it is authentic.
Helmut’s Baked Sliced Pork
This German pork recipe can be made with fresh sliced ham, pork chops or sliced pork.
Ingredients:
1 pound sliced ham, pork chops or pork
2 medium onions
6 tablespoons butter, divided
Salt
Pepper
1 teaspoon caraway seeds
2 tablespoons sherry
Directions:
Sauté onions in 3 tablespoons butter. Season with salt and pepper and set aside.
Sauté ham slices or pork in remaining 3 tablespoons butter until browned. Remove from heat. Add caraway seeds and sherry to the meat.
Layer ham (or pork) with the sautéed onions in a baking dish.
Bake covered at 350 degrees for 45 minutes to an hour. Serve hot with noodles or potatoes.