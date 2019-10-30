Farmer's Table: Muffuletta Olive Salad

I have several favorite sandwiches. The muffuletta is one of them.
Allegedly, the muffuletta originated at Central City Grocery Company in New Orleans by a counter worker named Salvatore Lupo. There are those who dispute this claim. While the origins of the sandwich are debatable, one cannot argue that the muffuletta is darn delicious.
A traditional muffuletta is made with marinated olive salad, salami, ham, Swiss cheese, provolone and mortadella sandwiched between two slices of a Sicilian sesame bread called a muffuletta loaf.
The key to a good muffuletta lies in the olive salad used as a dressing. For convenience, the dressing can be purchased in a jar at most large grocery stores. This colorful salad can also be made at home. The versatile olive blend can be used over greens, cold vegetables, chicken or fish.
Muffuletta Olive Salad
Ingredients:
¾ cup chopped pitted kalamata olives
½ cup chopped green olives with pimientos
¼ cup olive oil
¼ cup chopped parsley
2 anchovy fillets, finely chopped
1 tablespoon capers
½ teaspoon chopped fresh oregano or ½ teaspoon dried
2 garlic cloves, minced
¼ cup red onion, finely chopped
¼ cup red wine vinegar
Black pepper
Preparation:
To make the olive salad: Mix all of the ingredients together. Refrigerate at least 2 hours or overnight.
The dressing will keep, covered, for more than a week in the refrigerator.