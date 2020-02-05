Farmer's Table: Mushroom Tortellini

I have never been a fan of tortellini, since most I have tasted were the dried variety.
On a recent trip to the grocery store with my husband, a package of tortellini stuffed with porcini mushrooms mysteriously found its way to the cart.
Tortellini are artfully folded, ring-shaped pasta pillows. They sometimes go by the name “Ombelico” or “belly button.” That name is said to have come from a legend about the goddess Venus. She was staying at an inn one night and the innkeeper was captivated by her beauty. He decided to spy on her through a keyhole, but all he could see was her navel. He was then inspired to create a pasta in the shape of her belly button.
Originally, tortellini were considered peasant fare, stuffed with leftovers. Today, they are filled with meat, mushrooms and/or cheese. They are traditionally served in a broth, which is the way my husband planned to fix them.
A broth or mild sauce is the preferred way to prepare tortellini, allowing tortellini’s delicate flavor and texture to shine.
The tortellini we purchased were fresh, not frozen, so they had to be used within a specified time. My husband was not able to prepare the tortellini as planned, so I had to come up with a recipe.
Since we’ve had such a mild winter, we have harvested oyster and shiitake mushrooms even in the coldest months. With extra mushrooms on hand, I decided to make the tortellini with a mushroom sauce, thinking additional mushroom flavor would enhance the porcini filling in the tortellini.
The dish was simple to make with the pre-made tortellini that can be found in the refrigerated section of the grocery store. It was a delicious, meatless meal.
Mushroom Tortellini in a Mushroom Sauce
Ingredients:
1¼ cups frozen or refrigerated mushroom tortellini
2 teaspoons olive oil
8 ounces fresh shiitake mushrooms, sliced
2 garlic cloves, minced
1 can cream of mushroom soup
1 cup water
Salt and pepper
3 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese
1 tablespoon butter
¼ cup chopped fresh parsley
Preparation:
In a large pot of boiling, salted water, cook tortellini according to package instructions. Drain.
Meanwhile, heat oil in a large skillet. Add mushrooms and garlic. Cook until mushrooms are tender.
Add can of mushroom soup, 1 cup water and season with salt and pepper. Cook until heated through.
Remove from heat. Add drained tortellini, Parmesan, butter and parsley. Toss to coat before serving.