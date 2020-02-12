Farmer's Table: Pasta with Sea Asparagus and Prawns

I remember the first time I was presented a dish in Hawaii with strange, small, green sprigs that looked like mini asparagus.
I made and inquiry and found that I was eating something called sea asparagus, which also goes by the common names of glasswort, pickleweed, sea beans, crow’s foot greens, pickle grass and marsh samphire.
Sea asparagus is of the Salicornia species and are annual herbs. It has small, green stalks with branched, jointed stems.
Sea asparagus is a distant relative of beets and spinach. It tastes like neither. It grows in coastal salt marshes and in inland salty habitats. Sea asparagus can be found in many parts of the world.
In Kahuku, on the North Shore of Oahu, sea asparagus is grown hydroponically by Marine Agrifuture.
Sea asparagus is used generously as an ingredient in Hawaii and it pairs nicely with seafood due to its briny taste.
I had a jar of sea asparagus on hand, so when my husband brought some large prawns home, I searched for a recipe that called for both. The sea asparagus was a vibrant complement to the prawns in the pasta recipe I tried.
The little, green spires grow in saltwater, so they are salty, and the recipe does not require much additional salt. I had some Hawaiian bamboo salt, so I did add a pinch, since it seemed appropriate to use these two ingredients from our 50th state.
Sea asparagus is loaded with minerals, calcium, iron, Vitamins A, B and C. It also has a lot of fiber and amino acids.
Sea asparagus can be blanched and used in salads, steamed and tossed with butter, or served cold with smoked fish. It can be served with sushi and is delicious pickled. I think I will use my remaining sea asparagus atop Salmon Eggs Benedict or grilled whole trout.
Pasta with Sea Asparagus and Prawns
Ingredients:
8 ounces pasta
½ pound prawns, peeled and cooked
½ cup Sea Asparagus, trimmed and blanched*
1 lemon, zested
3 tablespoon crème fraiche
Cook the pasta and drain, leaving a little water clinging to it. Combine pasta, prawns, sea asparagus, lemon zest and crème fraiche until everything is heated through.
Season well with pepper. (Taste the sea asparagus first, before adding additional salt.)
Squeeze the juice of half of a lemon over top.
Serve warm.
*Substitute 1 cup of blanched asparagus cut into 1-inch pieces for the sea asparagus.
Note: For added flavor, I used Bamboo salt from Hawaii, but I would recommend the Bourbon Smoked Garlic Salt and Bourbon Smoked Citrus Pepper available at The Wild Ramp in Huntington.