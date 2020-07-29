A trip to the Northern Panhandle usually results in a visit to Theo Yianni’s Greek Restaurant in Weirton. One of the biggest problems I have is choosing from the extensive menu.
There are sausage stuffed peppers with marinara sauce and feta. There are the all-time Greek favorites, dolmathes and spanakopita. The restaurant is one of the few places that offer saganaki, that sizzling, flaming Greek cheese dish that is set on fire and tamed with a squeeze of lemon.
The menu includes souvlaki and gyros. And, in the Pittsburgh spirit, the restaurant offers a Pittsburgh Bangy Wrap that has gyro meat, provolone, fries, slaw, and sauce.
Even with all of these options, I never leave without ordering Greek fries that are tossed in olive oil, sprinkled with Mediterranean seasoning and topped with feta cheese.
Since Weirton is several hours away and I’ve been homebound as we all ride out this pandemic, I decided I would make my own Greek fries to accompany a meal of marinated grilled chicken, hummus, and Greek salad.
I was certain I could find a recipe on the internet. To my surprise, several recipes for air fryer Greek fries emerged and I was ready to embark on my first attempt at making this delicious side dish.
First, I had to dig some potatoes, which was the most difficult aspect of making the fries. There has been no rain in our area for more than a week, and the soil was so hard I was afraid I was going to have to rent a cement chipper to remove them from the ground.
I chose two of the largest potatoes and cut them into slender fries. I then followed the instructions in the recipe, and I was pleasantly surprised with the results. The fries were so good, I even made them a second time.
These fries are slightly salty, crisp, and aromatic, and they are very easy to make in an air fryer.
Air Fryer Fries: Greek Style
Ingredients:
2 Russet (baking) potatoes, scrubbed
1 tablespoon olive oil
1/2-1 teaspoon garlic salt
1/4 teaspoon black pepper
1 tablespoon dried oregano
Pinch of crushed red pepper flakes
Feta cheese for garnish
Instructions:
Preheat air fryer at 360° F.
Cut the potatoes into even fries. Soak in cold water for 30 minutes.
Drain and pat dry. Place in a zip-lock bag or plastic container with tight-fitting lid.
Drizzle with olive oil and add seasonings.
Toss and mix well to coat the potatoes evenly.
Cook the potatoes in the air fryer for 15 minutes.*
Toss the fries and cook 10 more minutes or until golden and crispy all around.
Place a serving bowl and crumble feta cheese over them.
Serve immediately.
* Note: All air fryers are different. Check the potatoes to make sure they are not getting too brown after 10 minutes.