There is no way of knowing the exact timeline of swine domestication, but it seems to have taken place thousands of years ago.
Through constant interbreeding of wild boar herds, early farmers were able to breed pigs with the characteristics they wanted. Since that time, pork has been an important food in the diets of many people around the world.
Irish farmers had an expression, “The Gentleman That Pays the Rent.” It refers to the pig which gave them money to pay the rent on their land. Pigs also provided food for the table.
Nearly every part of the pig can be used in some way. The meat can be made into chops, roasts, sausages, smoked bacon and ham. Some people like the variety meats like the liver, kidneys and heart. Fat can be rendered into lard for making flaky pie crusts. Skins can be used to make gloves and handbags. Hog bristles are used to make artists’ brushes.
Pork is an excellent source of high-quality protein. It also contains iron, niacin, riboflavin and thiamine.
Pork should be cooked thoroughly, but never overcooked, which reduces the flavor, juiciness, tenderness and food value.
Internet bloggers have been raving about pork chops cooked in an air fryer. They like the crisp, slightly charred outer crust and the moist interior of the chops.
I always shop the discount meat bin at my local grocery store, and often develop menus around what I find.
Recently, I found two large pork chops marked down to $2.50. I determined I could get three meals out of the two chops. My husband and I could split one chop for a dinner entrée, which meant the meat portion of the meal would cost a little over a dollar. That delighted the frugal shopper in me.
The second cooked chop was divided into two additional lunches. Slivers of the cooked chop complemented some homemade macaroni and cheese. The remaining pork was cut into small cubes and added to fried rice.
If you have an air fryer, I urge you to try this simple way to cook pork chops. My fryer is small, so I had to cook each chop separately. Time is estimated and will vary according to the thickness of the pork chops and the type of air fryer.
The flavor was outstanding and the meat was tender and juicy. Above all, the recipe was quick and easy.
Air Fryer Pork Chops
Ingredients:
2 center-cut, bone-in pork chops (about 1½ inches thick
1 tablespoon brown sugar
½ tablespoon smoked paprika
¾ teaspoon salt
¾ teaspoon black pepper
½ teaspoon ground mustard
½ teaspoon onion powder
¼ teaspoon garlic powder
1 to 2 tablespoons olive oil
Preparation:
Preheat air fryer to 400°.
In a small bowl, mix brown sugar, paprika, salt, pepper, mustard, onion powder and garlic powder.
Brush pork chops with olive oil and rub with the dry mix.
Cook pork chops in air fryer at 400° for 10 to 12 minutes, flipping chops after 6 minutes.*
*NOTE: My air fryer is small and I had to cook each chop individually. They need to be cooked in a single layer to ensure even cooking. The exact time it takes to cook the chops will depend on the thickness of the chops and the model of the air fryer. Check chops for doneness after 9 minutes. Whether you are grilling, sauteing, roasting, broiling, pan-frying or air-frying, the rule for pork chops is to cook them to an internal temperature of 145°. Overcooking will result in tough, dry chops.