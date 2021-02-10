I wasn’t sure about purchasing an air fryer. It would be one more appliance to store somewhere. Did I have room on the counter or in a cabinet for this niche kitchen machine? Was all of the hype about air-fried food a bunch of hot air?
When the built-in wall oven went out in my outdated 1960s kitchen, I needed to find another way to prepare food that didn’t involve a complete kitchen renovation. That was the motivating factor for purchasing an air fryer.
I also liked the idea that I could make crispy, fried foods in the air fryer with far less fat. An air fryer circulates hot air around food that has little to no oil added, lessening the fat percentage by 70 to 80% over deep-fried foods.
In some cases, an air fryer will cook the food faster. Air fryers can even be used to cook non-fried foods, which is a bonus when you don’t want to heat up the kitchen using a conventional stove or oven.
While intrigued with all of the possibilities of foods that can be cooked in my new appliance, I haven’t experimented much beyond the foods that are traditionally fried.
My air fryer is rather small, but it is ideal since there are only two people in our household. I will also add, it seems like a much safer way to prepare fried foods, after a recent harrowing experience when my husband was making beignets and the oil went up in flames.
If you are looking for a faster, healthier, and safer way to cook deep-fried foods, I recommend purchasing an air fryer.
Not all air fryers are created equal. While this recipe works in my fryer, you may find your fryer gives different results. You should start with less time than is suggested and adjust the recipe accordingly.
Air Fryer Sweet Potato Fries
Ingredients:
2 sweet potatoes, peeled and cut in ¼-inch-wide fries
1 tablespoon oil
¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper
¼ teaspoon cinnamon
¼ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon pepper
Preparation:
In a large plastic container with a tight-fitting lid (or zip-lock bag), toss sweet potatoes with oil, spices, salt, and pepper.
Lightly coat air fryer basket with cooking spray.
Spread an even layer of sweet potatoes in the fryer basket. (You may have to work in batches, depending upon the size of your fryer.)
Cook at 380° for about 8 minutes. Flip the fries and cook for 8 more minutes. (Your fryer may take more or less time.)