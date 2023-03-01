Andouille Corn Soup seemed like the perfect meal last weekend. Thanks to Mother Nature, who decided Milton should experience a 100-year flood, I had to make do with what I had in my freezer and pantry. I had all the ingredients on hand, so I didn’t have to send my husband to the grocery store in a pontoon boat.
I had frozen andouille that I purchased at a favorite meat market in Ohio Amish country. Frozen, homegrown corn and peppers were two of the other essential ingredients. And, I had a few onions, heads of garlic, and potatoes in the cellar.
I made this soup on another occasion. Fortunately, I’d saved the recipe with the word “excellent” noted on top. The soup is flavorful and filling. The andouille adds smokiness and a bit of heat. The creamy broth and corn balance the spiciness of the andouille.
The great thing about this soup is that it reheats beautifully. Simply reheat leftovers in a saucepan over medium heat.
The soup is delicious on its own, but it would be good when served with crusty bread, corn muffins, biscuits, or a nice side salad.
I can see several ways this recipe could be given a personal twist. Kielbasa or any smoked sausage could be substituted if you can’t find andouille. A teaspoon or two of Creole or Cajun seasoning could be added to the broth. Crispy bacon bits or chopped scallions would make a nice garnish.
Milk or half & half could be substituted for the heavy cream. I had cream in the refrigerator, and it does make a richer, thicker soup that is more like a chowder. I have seen similar recipes that mention stirring in a can of creamed corn for a sweeter, thicker soup.
This Cajun recipe was an excellent choice for a cold, dreary, rainy day. It also seemed appropriate as we kicked off the Mardi Gras season. The soup is bursting with Louisiana flavors, and it is certainly budget-friendly, especially if you grow and preserve food from your own garden.