Apple Crisp Cookie Cups
Elaborate desserts can take hours and a lot of effort. Sometimes, the simplest desserts end up being the best. Apple Crisp Cookie Cups are a fun twist on an old-fashioned, traditional dessert.
Apple Crisp Cookie Cups have all the flavor one could ask for in a dessert. The crunchy oatmeal cookie cups are filled with a homemade, spiced apple filling.
The recipe uses simple ingredients that many cooks and bakers keep on hand. It is easy to make. Everything can be made in advance and assembled before serving, making this a stress-free dessert ideal for entertaining.
It is important to choose a flavorful apple variety with a firm texture that will give a bit of a crunch after they’ve been cooked.
Braeburns have a sweet-tart flavor with a texture that remains firm when baked. Cortlands are juicy and slightly tart. They are excellent baking apples. Empires, Fujis, Golden Delicious, Granny Smith, Jonathan, and Honey Crisp are good, all-purpose cooking apples.
Top off a meal with delicious Apple Crisp Cookie Cups. They are the perfect winter comfort food that will make your meal merrier.
Apple Crisp Cookie Cups
Ingredients:
Oatmeal Cookie Cups:
½ cup butter, softened
½ cup brown sugar
¼ cup sugar
1 egg
1 teaspoon vanilla
½ cup + 2 tablespoons flour
¾ cup old-fashioned oats
½ teaspoon baking powder
¼ teaspoon cinnamon
¼ teaspoon salt
Apple Filling:
1 tablespoon butter
2 apples, peeled, cored and diced
¼ cup brown sugar
1 teaspoons cornstarch
½ teaspoon apple pie spice
Caramel Ice Cream Sauce, Vanilla Ice Cream, or Whipped Cream for serving (optional)
Preparation:
Preheat oven to 350°.
Liberally grease 12 muffin tin cavities. Set aside.
For the cookie cups:
In a mixing bowl, cream butter and sugars until fluffy and light. Add egg, mixing well. Add vanilla and mix well. Add flour, oats, baking powder, cinnamon, and salt and mix until the dough comes together.
Drop heaping tablespoons of cookie dough into each greased muffin tin cavity. Press the mixture in the bottom and sides.
Bake for 15 to 18 minutes. Let cool in the pan for 10 minutes. Use a shot glass or rounded tablespoon to press an indentation in the center of each cookie cup. Gently remove cookie cups from the tins to a wire rack.
For the Filling:
While the cookie cups bake, melt butter for filling over medium heat. Add the apples and sauté until slightly softened. Add the brown sugar, cornstarch and spices and cook until caramel in color and slightly thickened.
Just before serving, fill each cookie cup with apple filling. Serve topped with caramel sauce, ice cream or whipped cream, if desired.