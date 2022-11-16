With Thanksgiving fast approaching, you may be thinking about what you will make for Thanksgiving dinner.
Most families prepare many of the classic dishes, like turkey, stuffing, and mashed potatoes. Cranberry sauce and sweet potatoes are generally part of the traditional meal, too. Pumpkin and pecan pies are standard Thanksgiving desserts.
This year, I plan to add a new dessert to the menu, and I’m sharing the recipe this week, since it contains pears, which usually need several days to fully ripen after purchase. That time will need to be considered as you plan your cooking and baking schedule.
I recently bought a bag of pears and they all ripened at the same pace. I knew I needed to use them quickly, as they are highly perishable. A recipe for an apple pear pie called for the number of pears I had on hand.
I thought the apples and pears, baked in a flaky crust and topped with a caramel pecan topping, would be a nice blend of flavors.
The best pears to use in pies are Anjou, Bartletts, or Bosc. Anjou pears are especially great for baking, because they can withstand high cooking temperatures. They have the highest volume and are widely available right now.
Several apples are excellent choices for pies. I like Winesap apples when I can find them. They hold a firm texture when heated and they hold up well in a pie. Rome and Braeburn apples are nice, too.
This Apple Pear Praline Pie has all the elements of an autumn dessert with seasonal fruit and pecans. It will certainly add a festive finish to that Thanksgiving meal.