Red raspberries are thought to have originated in Turkey. The berries were gathered by the people of Troy in the foothills of Mt. Ida around the time of Christ. Records of domestication were found in the 4th-century writings of Palladius who was a Roman agriculturist. The Romans were responsible for introducing raspberries throughout their empire after seeds were discovered at Roman forts in Britain.
By the 16th century, people in England were cultivating red raspberries. Through the years, new strains were identified and cultivated into plants that we still see today.
When settlers arrived in North America, they discovered wild black raspberries. Red raspberries were preferred because they have fewer seeds and are sweeter than black raspberries. Settlers brought red raspberry seeds with them and planted them here. By 1771, the British were shipping red raspberry plants to New York. Black raspberries were not cultivated until the 1800s.
Raspberries grow best in places that have cool summers and a rain-free harvesting season. The Kanawha Valley was not an ideal growing area this year. Temperatures soared above the 90s at times and the area had the rainiest summer on record.
In addition to less than ideal conditions for growing raspberries in this region, gardeners now have to be on the lookout for worms in the hollows of raspberries. They are the larvae of spotted wing Drosophila, a small vinegar fly.
The small flies became a problem for fruit farmers after they were introduced to the United States from Asia in 2008. The flies lay their eggs in the flesh of underripe fruit. When the eggs hatch, the tiny worms (maggots) follow. One fly can produce up to 12 generations in a single year. This insect is a pest to most berry crops, cherries, grapes, and other soft-fleshed tree fruits.
I recently cautioned friends about these little worms and suggested berries be soaked in lemon water before consuming. Several friends vowed to never eat homegrown red raspberries again, while others suggested eating the fruit quickly without looking. The worms are tasteless and add a speck of protein to the diet.
The berries can be soaked in lemon or salt water to remove the tiny worms. If the fruit is refrigerated the cold will stop the development of the eggs. Freezing the berries kills the worms.
Red raspberries attract birds, so it is important to cover the plants with netting as the fruit begins to ripen. I use fine netting which can also deter some of the flies from getting to the berries.
Red raspberries are very delicate because they have a hollow core. They should not be washed until they are to be consumed or used in a recipe.
I do not spray my raspberry plants with insecticides. I carefully examined the berries that I used in this recipe. I refuse to allow pesky insects to ruin my enjoyment of consuming locally-grown red raspberries. This coffee cake was delicious.