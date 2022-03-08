Applesauce is a puree of apples. It can be spiced or sweetened. Sauces made of apples date back to the Middle Ages in Europe.
The first use of the word “applesauce” appeared in Eliza Smith’s "Compleat Housewife" in 1769. It suggested serving the sauce with an accompanying recipe for duck.
There is a classic children’s book, called "Understood Betsy," written by Dorothy Canfield Fisher in 1917. Fisher was an educational reformer, social activist and best-selling author. She was ahead of her time and supported women’s rights, racial equality and lifelong education. Fisher and Willa Cather, one of my favorite authors, had a decades-long friendship. Eleanor Roosevelt named Fisher one of the 10 most influential women in the United States at the time.
"Understood Betsy" is Fisher’s best-known work. Betsy was orphaned at an early age and was raised by her maiden aunts in the city. Sudden illness forced the aunts to send Betsy to reside with cousins who lived on a farm in Vermont.
Betsy learned about farm life. She enjoyed boiling maple syrup, tending animals and making applesauce. It was a nightly activity much like a child learning to make a simple salad for dinner today. It was quite common at the time to make up a small pot of applesauce each night to go with the meal, using an apple or two per person.
Applesauce can be made with a variety of apples, depending on one’s preference for sweetness or tartness. Acidic apples will create a fine puree when others will not cook down as well and will produce a chunkier product. Some people prefer that texture. For smoother results, applesauce can be sieved through a food mill. There are also many brands of commercial applesauce available in grocery aisles.
Applesauce is made by cooking apples with a little water, apple juice or cider. Sugar and spices can be added for flavor. My mother always added a packet of Red Hot Candies to the mixture.
Menu planners often suggest serving applesauce with meats, especially pork. Its sweetness balances the savory and sometimes fatty flavor of the meat.
In addition to being served as a condiment, applesauce is a great snack for kids.
In Europe, applesauce is served with potato pancakes and latkes.
Applesauce can be added to baked goods to add flavor and moistness. Some recipes call for substituting applesauce for fat or eggs to make them low-fat or vegan.
I found a heart-shaped waffle iron on sale at a local thrift store recently. I had some leftover applesauce that I added to the batter to make these light, fluffy, cinnamon-scented waffles. They freeze beautifully and can be popped in the toaster for a quick breakfast on mornings when I don’t want to make waffles from scratch.
Fisher’s books are no longer widely read and her name is not well recognized. It has been said her children’s books are not relevant to today’s young people. "Understood Betsy" can be read online, since the work is in the public domain, having been published before Jan. 1, 1927. I found it delightful. A great activity with children would be to read Fisher’s book and make some applesauce just as Betsy did. Just be sure to save some of the applesauce for waffles the next day.
Applesauce Waffles
Ingredients:
· 2 cups all-purpose flour
· 1 teaspoon salt
· 4 teaspoons baking powder
· 2 tablespoons white sugar
· 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
· ¼ teaspoon ground ginger
· ¼ teaspoon ground cloves
· 2 eggs, beaten
· 1½ cups warm milk
· 2 tablespoons melted butter
· 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
· ¾ cup applesauce
Topping, optional:
· 1 (15.25-ounce) can apple pie filling
· 1 cup water
· Fresh whipped cream
Preparation:
Heat waffle iron according to directions.
Mix flour, salt, baking powder, sugar, cinnamon, ginger, and cloves in a large bowl.
In a separate bowl, mix eggs, milk, melted butter, applesauce, and vanilla. Add dry ingredients and stir to blend. The batter will be thick.
Brush the waffle iron generously with oil or melted butter, or spray with an oil spray. Ladle batter into the preheated oiled waffle iron. Cook until crispy, generally 4 to 6 minutes.
For optional topping: Mix apple pie filling and water in a saucepan; heat until warm over medium heat. Keep warm.
Top with warm pie filling and a dollop of whipped cream.