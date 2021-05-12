The Nature Wonder Wild Foods Weekend has been an annual September event held at North Bend State Park in Cairo since 1968. Due to the pandemic, it did not take place last year.
The weekend package for the Nature Wonder Wild Foods Weekend includes all activities (hiking and presentations), lodging and meals, including a banquet of wild foods that have been gathered in the park. This event is the only time when guests are permitted to forage for plants and mushrooms in a state park.
The wild foods banquet at North Bend gives participants an opportunity to try many different types of foraged foods. I have eaten stinging nettle, cattails, purslane, amaranth, cicadas and rattlesnake at the event.
Should the event resume this year, guidelines and events may change, due to regulations regarding COVID-19.
Author and wild foods enthusiast Euell Gibbons was the guest naturalist at the first Nature Wonder Weekend. He wrote the book "Stalking the Wild Asparagus," capitalizing on the return-to-nature movement during the '60s.
I read Gibbons’ book when I was a teenager, and I was excited to learn about the Nature Wonder Weekend from a hometown preacher and his wife, Don and Edna Vogel.
I remember sitting at the Vogels’ kitchen table, listening to their fascinating stories and experiences after attending the wild foods retreat with Gibbons. For years, I longed to attend the event, but it was several decades before that was possible.
As a child growing up in northwestern New Mexico, Gibbons foraged for local plants and berries to supplement his family’s diet. Gibbons was often mistaken as a survivalist. He was simply an advocate for nutritious plants found in the wild. He used foraged foods to produce healthy, tasty and inexpensive gourmet dishes. He added other commercial ingredients like butter, spices, and garnishes to enhance often overlooked wild foods.
Since attending the wild foods event at North Bend State Park, I have learned to identify many edible wild plants. Contrary to what one might think, there is no actual “wild” asparagus in North America. The asparagus is the same that one grows in the garden or buys in the store. The plants were most likely spread by seeds carried there by birds.
In addition to my cultivated patch of asparagus, I have rogue or “wild” plants beneath nearly every post in my yard, in my rock garden and under the kiwi and rhubarb. I collect the stalks of asparagus in the spring and, as a bonus, the wispy fronds serve as a backdrop in the landscape.
The “wild” asparagus that Gibbons wrote about can be found throughout this area, if you have a keen eye. You can also purchase locally grown asparagus right now at West Virginia farmers markets.
Asparagus and Chickpea Salad is a great way to use this vegetable, whether foraged or purchased.
Hopefully, the Nature Wonder Wild Foods Weekend will resume this fall. In the meantime, you can read Gibbons’ book, which is considered the forager’s bible. You will learn a lot about the superfoods that are growing around us. Written in the '60s, the book is a classic, since wild plants haven’t changed much through the decades.
Asparagus and Chickpea Salad
Ingredients:
1 pound asparagus, cut into 1-inch pieces
1 can chickpeas, rinsed
1/3 cup red onion, chopped
2 tablespoons fresh parsley, minced
3 ounces block feta cheese, cubed
1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
2 tablespoons high-quality olive oil
1 teaspoon high-quality vinegar
Salt and pepper.
Preparation:
Steam asparagus pieces until they are a bright green and just crisp-tender. Remove from heat and drain. Rinse under cold water to retain color.
Mix chickpeas, red onion, parsley, feta, lemon juice, olive oil and vinegar in a bowl. Add salt and pepper to taste. Gently stir in cooked asparagus. Taste salad and adjust suit your personal taste.
Refrigerate salad for at least 30 minutes to combine flavors.