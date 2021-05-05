After a long, isolating winter, spring was welcomed with open arms. My husband checked the almanac and internet to determine the breezy, sunny days that would offer a window of opportunity for plowing our garden.
Once the ground was tilled, peas, radishes and onion sets were planted. Potatoes soon followed.
This week, all of the cole crops went into the ground. Tender plants are nestled under the carport waiting for the nighttime temperatures to rise.
We have been enjoying corn salad (mâché), herbs that reseed themselves, and perennial plants like asparagus and ramps.
Asparagus stalks break the soil as soon as the soil temperature reaches 50 degrees. Just as it was emerging this year, we had two consecutive nights when temperatures went below freezing. Winter was sending a reminder that it wasn’t quite over yet.
In the chill of the evening, I picked every asparagus spear that I saw peeking through the ground. In many cases, the only part of the stalk that could be seen was the tip. I picked those, because they would have been inedible if they had frozen.
I picked several pounds of short spears and tips. Then I had to get creative in using this abundance of short asparagus pieces. Through the decades, I have collected some great recipes using fresh asparagus, but I wanted to try something new.
I made Asparagus Chowder for the first time. My husband and I agreed it was tastier than asparagus soup, and I look forward to making the chowder again when I have an abundance of asparagus.
Now that spring is slowly starting to take over, look for fresh asparagus at the farmers market.
Asparagus ranges in sizes from skinny to plump. When I sell surplus asparagus at the market, I try to sort according to size, so the spears cook at the same rate. Thin asparagus is great in some dishes. Large, thick stalks are great for grilling.
To keep asparagus fresh, stand the stalks in a glass with a few inches of water in the bottom, as you would with a bouquet. Cover the glass with a plastic bag to retain the moisture and set the glass in the refrigerator. The asparagus will keep fresh for up to a week this way.
If you want to make a delicious, satisfying meal, try this chowder recipe using fresh, local asparagus, one of the first signs of spring in the culinary world.
Asparagus Chowder
Ingredients:
1 medium onion, chopped
1 cup chopped celery
2 tablespoons butter
1 clove garlic, minced
¼ cup flour
1 large potato, peeled and cubed
2 cups chicken broth
½ teaspoon marjoram or thyme
2 cups milk
2 cups asparagus, steamed and drained
Salt and pepper to taste
Shredded cheddar cheese
Sliced almonds, toasted
Preparation:
In a Dutch oven, sauté onions and celery in butter until tender. Add garlic. Cook 1 minute longer. Stir in flour. Add potato, broth and herbs. Cook over low heat, stirring occasionally until potato is tender, about 15 to 20 minutes.
Add milk, asparagus, salt and pepper. Heat through.
To serve, sprinkle with cheese and almonds.