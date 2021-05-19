Asparagus season is short. By the end of the month, the local asparagus harvest will end. The plants need a chance to let the ferns grow. Healthy ferns ensure healthier plants and higher yields in subsequent years. The plants build and store energy for the next year.
Since we have an abundance of asparagus, I try to find new ways to use it each year. I found a recipe that called for only a few ingredients and didn’t require much time to prepare or cook.
The recipe called for a can of Pillsbury crescent rolls, which I, surprisingly, had on hand. Canned crescent roll dough has been around since 1965, and people have been coming up with innovative ways to use this versatile product ever since.
The recipe I decided to try called for the dough to be topped with cheese and asparagus. The recipe indicated the finished product was to be served as an appetizer. I decided the crescents would make a nice luncheon item, served with a salad.
At a time of the year when lives are often busy, this recipe is easy and quick. A can of crescent roll dough, a little cheese and a bundle of asparagus proved to be a tasty creation for an amazing meal.
Asparagus Crescents
Ingredients:
24 spears of asparagus
1 (8-ounce) tube refrigerated crescent roll pastry
½ cup shredded cheddar cheese
1 tablespoon butter, melted
Everything Bagel Seasoning
Preparation:
Break off tough ends of asparagus. Steam for several minutes until the asparagus is cooked crisp tender.
Preheat oven to 400°.
Line a baking sheet with parchment.
Unroll crescent roll triangles and sprinkle with cheese. Place 3 asparagus spears along the wide end and roll toward the point. Repeat with the remaining triangles and asparagus.
Using a pastry brush, brush butter over each roll and sprinkle with Everything Bagel Seasoning.
Bake crescents for about 15 minutes, until pastry is evenly browned.
(Store any leftovers in a sealed container in the refrigerator. Reheat in the oven before serving.)