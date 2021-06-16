This is the end of the local asparagus season. It has been a prolific season and the garden produced significant daily yields. It is time to let the stalks grow into ferns and build energy for next year’s crop.
I will find a few stalks when the first squash appears, which will enable me to make Pasta Primavera, but, for now, I bid this asparagus season goodbye.
If you like asparagus, I would encourage you to begin a bed next spring. Initially, you must have patience, because it takes two to three years from planting to the first harvest, but the wait is worth the reward.
A good asparagus bed can last for years. When fully established, each asparagus crown will produce about a half-pound of edible spears per season. Asparagus isn’t a high-maintenance plant, but you can’t neglect it completely. Weed control is probably the most challenging aspect of growing asparagus.
My bed has been vigorously productive for decades. I have plenty of asparagus for my own use, and I have surplus to give to friends and to sell at the farmers market.
Through the years, I have gathered numerous asparagus recipes. When the first spears emerge from the ground, I keep the cooking method simple. I will simmer or steam the spears until they are still slightly firm. They are served with some butter and salt and pepper.
Fresh, local asparagus can also be eaten raw. There are numerous salad recipes that call for thick stalks to be sliced into thin curls with a vegetable peeler. They will soak up a dressing without becoming soft.
As the season progresses, I resort to old favorites or try inspiring new recipes. This week, I tried Asparagus, Egg and Bacon Salad. It was a great finale to this year’s asparagus season.
Asparagus, Egg and Bacon Salad
Ingredients:
2 slices bacon
1 large bunch asparagus, trimmed
Salt and pepper
½ tablespoon olive oil
½ tablespoon balsamic vinegar
½ tablespoon fresh lemon juice
Pinch red pepper flakes
1 hard-boiled egg, sliced
½ tomato, diced
2 tablespoons grated mozzarella
1 tablespoon fresh basil, chiffonade
Preparation:
In a large frying pan, fry bacon strips until crisp. Remove and drain.
Place the asparagus spears in the hot bacon grease and gently toss to coat evenly. Cook in the grease until spears are still slightly crisp. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Remove and cool.
Whisk together olive oil, balsamic, lemon juice and crushed red pepper flakes.
Arrange asparagus spears on a platter. Top with sliced egg, diced tomato, mozzarella, crumbled bacon and basil.
Pour olive oil dressing on top and serve.