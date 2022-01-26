The origin of the cultivated avocado can be traced back 10,000 years to the area known today as Puebla, Mexico, where it was growing wild. Fossil evidence suggests a similar species was evident millions of years ago.
The fruit was domesticated over 5,000 years ago. During the 16th century, Aztecs introduced Spanish conquistadors to the fruit. Martín Fernández de Enciso was the first European to describe avocados in a book in 1519.
The Aztecs considered the fruit an aphrodisiac. The name “avocado” is derived from the Nahuatl word "ahuacatl," which means “testicle.” The fruit grows in pairs and was symbolic of love and fertility. It was the Spanish who called the fruit "aguacate," a corruption of the word "ahuacatl."
It is believed that Sir Hans Sloane, an Irish naturalist, coined the word “avocado” when he mentioned the plant in a 1696 catalogue of Jamaican plants.
Henry Perrine, a horticulturalist, planted the first avocados in Florida in 1833, but they were not a commercial success.
By the early 1900s, California farmers were growing avocados, but they still had little appeal. It wasn’t until the end of the 20th century that people began to appreciate this unusual fruit, which is really a single-seeded berry.
By the 21st century, the avocado arrived. It was touted as a super-food. Today, Americans spend more than $58 million on avocados.
I had never tasted an avocado until I was an adult. My mother was a very basic cook, so we never had Mexican food. I’m sure my mother had never heard of tacos, enchiladas or nachos. There were no Mexican restaurants in or near my hometown area.
My introduction to avocados was in the form of guacamole. The mild flavor was masked by the other ingredients in the dip.
Raw avocados have a slightly sweet, delicate taste that I have come to enjoy. We usually buy a bag of avocados at the local discount grocery store, and we have them on hand at all times. One of my favorite holiday salads is made with grapefruit sections, sliced avocado and pomegranate arils drizzled with poppyseed dressing.
There is no better breakfast than a bacon, tomato and avocado omelet, although the bacon probably counters the healthy properties of the vegetables.
Besides tasting good, avocados have many health benefits. They are loaded with “good” heart-healthy monounsaturated fat that can help lower bad cholesterol and the risk of heart disease. They are packed with fiber that helps improve digestion. They are filled with a long list of vitamins and minerals. They are loaded with potassium and carotenoids, which the body channels for eye health.
A medium avocado contains approximately 250 calories, so it is wise to watch one’s daily calorie intake when including avocados in the diet.
Perhaps the best way to enjoy a creamy avocado is to eat it raw, drizzled with a little olive oil, lime juice and a sprinkle of salt and pepper or a scattering of dried chili flakes.
Avocados are good on sandwiches. They can be substituted for mayonnaise, replace butter in baked goods and provide creaminess to smoothies. Halves can be grilled or filled with chicken, egg or tuna salad, or even battered and fried.
I recently had several avocados that ripened at the same time. I made this simple avocado dip to serve with a light dinner one evening. This is a wonderful way to experience the creamy, buttery goodness of this unique gift from nature.
Avocado Dip
Ingredients:
2 medium avocados, peeled, seeded, cut into chunks
¼ small onion, cut into chunks
2 tablespoons lemon juice
1 to 2 tablespoons mayonnaise
1 garlic clove, minced
½ to 1 teaspoon cumin
½ to 1 teaspoon chili powder
½ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon pepper
Preparation:
Combine all ingredients in blender container. Cover and blend until smooth.
Use as a dip for corn chips or vegetables, or as a topping for Mexican dishes.