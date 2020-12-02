I rarely buy those “baby” carrots that are scrubbed and sold in convenient plastic packaging. Since the pandemic has limited shopping expeditions, several bags of these carrots have found their way into the vegetable bin in my refrigerator.
In the past, I’ve relied on beautiful carrots fresh from the garden, but this year’s yield was very small and seeds were hard to come by.
Throughout the pandemic, I’ve depended on others to do my shopping at times, which is the reason I haven’t gotten large, whole carrots when my grocery list was filled.
Baby carrots are whole, imperfect carrots that have been sliced and sculpted into rounded sticks. They are washed and packaged for immediate use.
These “baby” carrots haven’t been around for a long time. They were invented by a carrot farmer in the mid-'80s to help sell more carrots.
There wasn’t much demand for imperfect carrots at the time, so most were discarded or used as animal feed.
“Baby” carrots helped save the carrot industry. They make up about 70% of all carrot sales.
Baby carrots have naturally occurring sugars and are brimming with valuable nutrients like vitamins, minerals, protein, and fiber. That makes them a great food for snacking.
Some have criticized baby carrots for being unsafe to eat due to the fact that they are rinsed in a chlorine bath. This is no different than the routine chlorine soak that is used on other fruits and vegetables (a standard practice for both regular and organic fresh produce) to prevent bacteria from growing that could lead to an illness. The carrots are in the chlorine bath for less than five minutes. They are rinsed thoroughly, before packing. Food safety practices are in compliance with the Food and Drug Administration’s regulations.
I recently found I had two bags of baby carrots on hand. While I would have preferred whole, full-flavored carrots for a recipe I wanted to try, I decided to use a bag of the baby carrots instead.
Baby Carrots with Ginger Butter is a quick and delicious dish. You may want to consider it as a side for a holiday dinner.
Baby Carrots with Ginger Butter
Ingredients:
1 pound baby carrots
1½ tablespoons butter
1 tablespoon finely chopped crystalized ginger
½ teaspoon ground ginger
Salt and pepper, to taste
Preparation:
Steam carrots over simmering water until tender. (I kept mine on the slightly crunchy side.)
In a small skillet, over low heat, melt butter and stir in chopped and ground ginger. Allow the sugar on the crystalized ginger to melt into the butter.
Transfer steamed carrots to the mixture in the skillet. Toss over the heat for about 2 minutes until all of the carrots are covered with the ginger butter.
Finish with a pinch of salt and pepper.
Serve immediately.