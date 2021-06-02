The origin of the doughnut (or donut) is unclear. Many countries and cultures have some sort of fried dough resembling a doughnut.
The Dutch were making “oil cakes” as early as the 19th century. They were simply balls of dough that were fried in pork fat until golden brown. Since the center didn’t cook as quickly as the outside, the cakes were often stuffed with fillings that didn’t require cooking.
Dutch immigrants were said to have brought their oil cake recipes with them when they settled in the United States. Since the center of the balls of dough was hard to cook, an American ship captain, Hansen Gregory, came up with a brilliant solution. He cut a hole in the center of the dough ball which increased the surface area that would be cooked in the hot oil. This eliminated the problem of the gooey, uncooked center.
There is uncertainty about the origin of the name “doughnut.” One explanation is that nuts were often placed in the center of the ball of dough to prevent an uncooked center.
The first written record of doughnuts was in 1809, when Washington Irving mentioned them in his publication, "A History of New York."
By the early 1900s, the word had been shortened to “donut,” and both words are used interchangeably today.
Last week I was craving donuts. I had some applesauce left over from another recipe. I decided to make baked applesauce doughnuts.
While doughnuts are traditionally fried, they’re just as delicious when baked. The process is less messy, and the product is a bit healthier.
The first batch I made was tossed in a sugar/cinnamon mixture. They would have been delicious dusted with powdered sugar, too. The final batch I made was spread with a thin, white icing and topped with chopped walnuts.
It doesn’t matter how you spell them or how you cook them -- applesauce doughnuts/donuts are delicious.
Baked Applesauce Doughnuts
Ingredients:
1½ cups flour
½ cup sugar
2 teaspoons baking powder
1 teaspoon apple pie spice
½ cup buttermilk
2 tablespoons butter, melted
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 egg
½ cup applesauce
For the topping:
¼ cup sugar
¼ teaspoon cinnamon
1 tablespoon butter, melted
Preparation:
Preheat oven to 350°.
Combine flour, sugar, baking powder, cinnamon and salt in a bowl.
In another bowl, combine buttermilk, butter, vanilla and egg.
Stir the wet ingredients into the dry with a wooden spoon.
Add the applesauce.
Grease a doughnut pan and divide batter evenly among molds.
Bake 15 to 18 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean.
Cool completely.
Combine sugar and cinnamon for topping.
Brush the top of each doughnut with melted butter and dip in sugar/cinnamon topping.
(These are best if eaten the same day they are made.)