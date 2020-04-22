Farmer's Table: Barley Soup (Krupnik)

My husband and I joined a Welcome Wagon Gourmet Club soon after we moved here. It was a wonderful way to make friends who had similar interests.
Every month, a couple would host a themed dinner for the group. When it was our turn, my husband and I chose to prepare a Polish feast. We decided to begin the evening with an array of appetizers and a Polish drink called Krupnik, a favorite Polish alcoholic beverage.
Krupnik (pronounced "croop-nick") is a spice-infused honey vodka drink. It can be served chilled, at room temperature or hot.
It doesn’t matter how this potent concoction is served; it will definitely warm the body from the inside out. I realized this immediately, when guests put on polka music and began dancing through the house. I hastily gathered up all breakable items.
As I was going through cookbooks looking for meal inspiration last week, I came upon a recipe for Krupnik. To my surprise, it wasn’t for the honey vodka beverage, but a Polish soup made with barley.
“Krupa” is a name for pearl barley. Krupnik is a simple and inexpensive soup. It can be made with or without meat. Since I did not want to venture out to the grocery store, I made my Krupnik with beef broth.
I used celery, leeks and carrots and, instead of onions or garlic, I substituted an Appalachian favorite: ramps.
After doing some research, I found that Krupnik can be made with lots of different vegetables like turnips, squash or potatoes. Some cooks even add mushrooms, which is something I will try when I make this dish again. The barley in this soup will expand and naturally thicken the soup until it is almost stew-like.
Krupnik is a substantial, filling soup that is not difficult to make. Once the ingredients are assembled, they are allowed to simmer in a soup pot. The end product is a comforting soup that has a subtle, nutty, earthy flavor.
Barley Soup (Krupnik)
Ingredients:
1 onion, chopped
2 carrots, cubed
2 stalks celery, sliced
1 leek, sliced
2 tablespoons oil
5 cups beef stock
½ cup pearl barley
Salt and pepper
1 bay leaf
Preparation:
Cook the onion, carrots, celery and leek in the oil in a large soup pan until softened but not browned. Pour in the beef stock. Add the barley and season lightly with salt and pepper. Add the bay leaf.
Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat and cover the pan. Simmer 40 to 60 minutes until the barley is plump and tender.
Taste the soup before serving to see if the seasonings should be adjusted. This makes about 6 servings.
If the soup isn’t consumed in one day, you may need to add more liquid when reheating, because the barley will swell and absorb the stock.