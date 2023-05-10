This is the season for picnics and potluck dinners. A favorite, crowd-pleasing dish that seems to go with everything is pasta salad.
The great thing about pasta salad is that it can be made in advance. It is even better when made a day in advance, because that gives the flavors time to meld in the refrigerator.
While pasta has its Italian origins, pasta salad is strictly American. Pasta shapes have a long history in Italy, but they were not popularized in America until the early 1900s.
Macaroni salad is one of the earliest types of pasta salad. The earliest report of a published macaroni salad recipe dates to 1914.
The basic pasta salad recipe can be altered to suit one’s taste. Instead of using macaroni pasta, I used small shells. This recipe will work with most small pasta shapes.
Sometimes pasta salad will dry out after it has chilled in the refrigerator. If the salad is too dry, add more mayonnaise. Some people like to add a bit of olive oil as a simple fix. The oil will coat the pasta and allow the salad to stay creamy for a longer period.
Different types of mustard will change the flavor. Experiment with Dijon, horseradish or stone-ground brown mustard.
Some like to add bell pepper, grated carrot, pimento peppers, green onions, hard-boiled eggs, garlic powder or olives to their pasta salad.