There is archaeological evidence that the Turks skewered and grilled meat as early as the 9th century B.C.
The Turks may have been the first to perfect the primitive technique of roasting meat over an open fire, a technique that became a staple of their cuisine. The Shish Kabob is a Turkish classic that features marinated cubes of skewered meat interspersed with vegetables.
Nomadic tribes in the Middle East adopted this quick method of cooking, since it required few utensils. Available meat was cut into small cubes, making it easier to cook and eat.
With the expansion of trade routes, each region in the Middle East adopted kabobs, using available ingredients. The use of different types of meat and the use of spices led to many varieties of kabobs.
In Ottoman Turkey, cooking kabobs was a popular pastime of the sultans. It symbolized power, opulence and hospitality.
The Greeks were introduced to kabobs during the time of the Ottoman Empire which ruled over Greece for about 400 years. Greek kabobs have a distinct Mediterranean influence and use olive oil, lemon juice and herbs in the marinade.
Kabobs were an important food at celebratory feasts in Iran dating to the Achaemenid Empire. Kebabs were introduced to India through the Islamic invasions and the establishment of the Mughal Empire in the 16th century. They found their way into royal kitchens in India.
Kabobs became an integral part of the cuisine of the Caucasus region, which includes Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and parts of Russia. Shashlik, a regional favorite, is made of marinated cubes of meat and vegetables cooked over an open flame. The kabobs are often served with fresh herbs, pickled vegetables and yogurt-based sauces.
Bedouin tribes in North Africa made kabobs. The meat was coated with a blend of aromatic spices like coriander, cumin and sumac.
Today, kabobs are a global favorite. Recipes abound with a fusion of flavors harking to regional influences and ancient traditions.
I recently purchased a whole beef tenderloin. After trimming and cutting the tenderloin into medallions, I cubed the soft and tender points to make kabobs. The marinade I chose to use offered an array of flavors.
Before summer’s end, try your hand at making kabobs and remember the history and evolution of this delectable grilled dish.
Marinated Steak Kabobs
Ingredients:
1 pound beef tenderloin, ribeye, or sirloin, cut into 2-inch cubes