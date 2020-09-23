Essential reporting in volatile times.

Black beans are called turtle beans, caviar criollo, and frijoles negros. Black beans date to at least 7,000 years. They are native to the Americas and were a staple food item in the diets of Central and South Americans. They are especially popular in Latin American cuisine. They are also a favored ingredient in Cajun and Creole cuisines.

Black beans and rice is a classic dish. The beans are the main ingredient in the Cuban dish Moros y Christianos and is an essential ingredient in Costa Rican gallo pinto. Black bean soup is a traditional Cuban dish, often served with white rice.

In the Yucatan region of Mexico, Mayan descendants eat a black bean dish called bul keken, which is a black bean and pork soup that is traditionally served on Mondays.

Black beans are small. They have a satiny, black skin and white center. They are flavorful and have exceptional nutritional value. They have a creamy texture and sweet flavor.

Canned black beans are convenient to use. They are delicious in salads and can be a substitution for meat in entrees because they are high in protein, making them a healthy addition to one’s diet.

Black beans are packed with fiber and complex carbohydrates, and they support digestive and cardiovascular health. They are also a good source of vitamin B6.

Black beans are a great option for meeting a weekly goal of eating more nutrient-rich foods. When combined with some fresh, local ingredients, this black bean salad is sure to be a hit.

Black Bean and Corn Salad

Ingredients:

2½ cups fresh corn kernels, blanched and cut from the cob

1 tablespoon oil

1 clove garlic, minced

2 teaspoons cumin

1 medium red bell pepper, chopped

2 (15-ounce) cans black beans, drained and rinsed

2 plum tomatoes, chopped

1 small red onion, chopped

¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro

Juice from 2 limes

1 finely chopped jalapeno, not seeded

¾ teaspoon salt

Chopped avocado, optional

Preparation:

Combine all of the ingredients in a salad bowl.

Gently stir the ingredients together, so the beans and vegetables are coated with the lime and oil dressing.

Note: This is a delicious salad, but it can also be served as an appetizer with corn chips.

For questions about recipes or other information, contact Susan Maslowski at mudriverpottery@aol.com or go to metrokanawha.com. Susan also has a Farmer’s Table Facebook page.