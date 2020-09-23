Black beans are called turtle beans, caviar criollo, and frijoles negros. Black beans date to at least 7,000 years. They are native to the Americas and were a staple food item in the diets of Central and South Americans. They are especially popular in Latin American cuisine. They are also a favored ingredient in Cajun and Creole cuisines.
Black beans and rice is a classic dish. The beans are the main ingredient in the Cuban dish Moros y Christianos and is an essential ingredient in Costa Rican gallo pinto. Black bean soup is a traditional Cuban dish, often served with white rice.
In the Yucatan region of Mexico, Mayan descendants eat a black bean dish called bul keken, which is a black bean and pork soup that is traditionally served on Mondays.
Black beans are small. They have a satiny, black skin and white center. They are flavorful and have exceptional nutritional value. They have a creamy texture and sweet flavor.
Canned black beans are convenient to use. They are delicious in salads and can be a substitution for meat in entrees because they are high in protein, making them a healthy addition to one’s diet.
Black beans are packed with fiber and complex carbohydrates, and they support digestive and cardiovascular health. They are also a good source of vitamin B6.
Black beans are a great option for meeting a weekly goal of eating more nutrient-rich foods. When combined with some fresh, local ingredients, this black bean salad is sure to be a hit.
Black Bean and Corn Salad
Ingredients:
2½ cups fresh corn kernels, blanched and cut from the cob
1 tablespoon oil
1 clove garlic, minced
2 teaspoons cumin
1 medium red bell pepper, chopped
2 (15-ounce) cans black beans, drained and rinsed
2 plum tomatoes, chopped
1 small red onion, chopped
¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro
Juice from 2 limes
1 finely chopped jalapeno, not seeded
¾ teaspoon salt
Chopped avocado, optional
Preparation:
Combine all of the ingredients in a salad bowl.
Gently stir the ingredients together, so the beans and vegetables are coated with the lime and oil dressing.
Note: This is a delicious salad, but it can also be served as an appetizer with corn chips.