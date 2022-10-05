Pawpaw season is about to come to an end. We still have several clusters hanging on the trees. I’ve preserved some of the pulp to enjoy throughout the winter.
The American pawpaw (Asimina triloba) is a deciduous tree native to the eastern United States and Canada. It is a temperate genus in the tropical flowering plant family Annonaceae that includes custard apples, cherimoya, sweetsop, and soursop. The pawpaw has the most northern range of all.
Pawpaws are clonal understory trees with large leaves. The fruits are the largest edible fruit indigenous to the United States.
There is a lot of interest in pawpaws now. Ohio hosts a fabulous annual pawpaw festival at Lake Snowden. This year, there were pawpaw events at the national park in Harpers Ferry and nearby Kearneysville. I attended a pawpaw celebration at the West Virginia University Arboretum last week.
Kentucky State University has the only full-time pawpaw research program in the world. Their goal is to develop pawpaws as a new fruit crop in Kentucky. Their efforts include improving propagation and storage. Pawpaws are highly perishable and have a short shelf life, which is a reason they’ve never been a commercial success.
Pawpaw fruit is custard-like and, depending upon the variety, can taste like banana, mango or pineapple. Many people enjoy eating the fruit raw, but it can also be used to make ice cream, sauces and baked desserts.
We have several varieties of pawpaw trees planted in our edible landscape, and they have become prolific producers. With so many pawpaws, I had to develop new ways to use them. One of the most innovative uses is to make a pawpaw liqueur that we substitute in what my husband and I call “Pawpaws Foster.” It is a play on Bananas Foster, but we use our homemade liqueur and pawpaw ice cream.
I am learning that pawpaw puree can usually be substituted in recipes calling for pumpkin. My most recent experiment was to make Black Walnut Pawpaw Biscuits. I used an old Amish recipe as inspiration. The taste was exceptional.
This recipe is my version, but you can make the original recipe by substituting pumpkin puree for pawpaw puree.