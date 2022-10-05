Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Pawpaw season is about to come to an end. We still have several clusters hanging on the trees. I’ve preserved some of the pulp to enjoy throughout the winter.

The American pawpaw (Asimina triloba) is a deciduous tree native to the eastern United States and Canada. It is a temperate genus in the tropical flowering plant family Annonaceae that includes custard apples, cherimoya, sweetsop, and soursop. The pawpaw has the most northern range of all.

For questions about recipes or other information, contact Susan Maslowski at mudriverpottery@aol.com or go to metrokanawha.com. Susan also has a Farmer’s Table Facebook page.

