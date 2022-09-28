The 53rd Annual Nature Wonder Weekend took place Sept. 16 to 18 at North Bend State Park in Cairo, Ritchie County. It is the longest-running annual wild food event in North America.
The event was founded by Parkersburg native Edelene Wood, a recognized expert in the field of foraging. She was inspired by early health food advocate Euell Gibbons, who authored "Stalking the Wild Asparagus," a comprehensive guide to identifying, harvesting and preparing edible wild plants.
Gibbons helped Wood establish this event which is sponsored by the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources and the National Wild Foods Association Inc. Gibbons was a frequent participant at the Nature Wonder Weekend during its early years.
The highlight of this year’s event was a visit by Wood, who recently celebrated her 100th birthday. A new trail at North Bend State Park was built in her honor. Plans for the walking trail will include a wide array of native edible plants along the path.
This year’s guest speaker and hiking guide was Sam Thayer, an author and internationally recognized authority on edible wild plants.
Nature Wonder Weekend is one of the few times when park guests are allowed to forage and harvest wild foods, which are then processed, prepared and featured in dishes at the Saturday night wild foods banquet.
Several food contests are held during the weekend. There are awards for best wild beverage, entrée and cake. My Black Walnut Spicebush Cake won the cake award this year.
Spicebush is native to the eastern part of North America and Canada. Spicebush can even be grown in one’s garden. Since the spicebush is a shrub, it can grow between 6 to 12 feet tall and spread as wide. In addition to being a food source, it can be a beautiful landscape plant, since its leaves turn a lovely shade of yellow in the fall.
At this time of year, the spicebush produces glossy, bright red drupes, a berry-like fruit containing a single seed. The plant is dioecious and has male and female flowers on separate plants. Berries develop only on female plants, which will not bear fruit without a male pollinator.
Birds, bees and butterflies love spicebush. It is a preferred food source for black and blue spicebush swallowtail butterflies.
The plant is known by several names, including wild allspice, snap-bush, feverwood, and Benjamin bush. When a leaf or twig is crushed, a spicy aroma permeates the air.
Spicebush tea can be made from dried leaves and twigs. It has a mild chai flavor and can be served hot or cold. The Chippewa Indians used the leaves to make tea and mask the flavor of strong game meats.
Spicebush berries have been described as a blend of allspice and pepper. The flavor is unique. There are floral and spicy notes.
Fresh berries can be picked and kept in the refrigerator for a short period, but I prefer to dry the berries. Drying will concentrate the flavor and prolong the shelf life. Once dried, the berries can be ground to use in beverages, desserts or meat rubs.
Spicebush berries can go rancid when dried, due to their high-fat content, and I would advise keeping the berries in the freezer once they’ve been dried and/or ground. I discovered the high-fat content of these berries when I attempted to make a spiced angel food cake. As soon as I began to fold the ground spiceberries into the batter, the volume of beaten egg whites began to deflate. That was definitely an experiment worth remembering.
I substitute ground spicebush in recipes calling for allspice. A Brandy Alexander topped with a sprinkle of spicebush is delicious.
Since my Black Walnut Cake with Spicebush was a hit, I am going to experiment some more. I may flavor our Thanksgiving pumpkin pie this year with spicebush. What about spicebush snickerdoodles or spiced pawpaw ice cream?
Perhaps I’ll come up with a winner for next year’s contest!
Black Walnut Spicebush Cake
Ingredients:
¼ cup butter
1 cup firmly packed brown sugar
2 eggs, separated (at room temperature)
½ tablespoon baking powder
1/8 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon spicebush, ground
¼ cup + 2 tablespoons milk
1/3 cup ground black walnuts
Buttery Spicebush Frosting
Preparation:
Heat oven to 350°.
Cream shortening. Gradually add sugar, beating well. Add egg yolks. Beat well.
Combine flour, baking powder, salt, and spicebush. Mix well. Add flour mixture to creamed mixture alternately with milk, beginning and ending with flour mixture.
Fold walnuts into the batter.
Beat egg whites until stiff peaks form. Fold egg whites into the batter.
Pour batter into a greased and floured, 8-inch tube pan. Bake for 45 minutes or until pick inserted comes out clean.
Cool cake in pan for 10 minutes. Remove from pan and cool completely.
Spread Buttery Spicebush Frosting over top.
Buttery Spicebush Frosting:
Ingredients:
¼ cup butter, softened
1¾ cups powdered sugar
1 teaspoon ground spicebush
Pinch of salt
1 tablespoon milk
½ teaspoon vanilla extract
Preparation:
Cream butter. Combine powdered sugar, spicebush and salt. Gradually add to butter, beating with an electric mixer to combine. Add milk, beating until light, fluffy and smooth. Add vanilla. (Add additional milk to make icing of drizzling consistency.) Drizzle over the top of cake.