Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

farmerstablesept282022spicebushcake
Buy Now

The 53rd Annual Nature Wonder Weekend took place Sept. 16 to 18 at North Bend State Park in Cairo, Ritchie County. It is the longest-running annual wild food event in North America.

The event was founded by Parkersburg native Edelene Wood, a recognized expert in the field of foraging. She was inspired by early health food advocate Euell Gibbons, who authored "Stalking the Wild Asparagus," a comprehensive guide to identifying, harvesting and preparing edible wild plants.

Stories you might like

For questions about recipes or other information, contact Susan Maslowski at mudriverpottery@aol.com or go to metrokanawha.com. Susan also has a Farmer’s Table Facebook page.

Recommended for you