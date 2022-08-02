Blackberries grow wild in our area and this is the time of year when you can gather ripe berries. They can be found in old fields, woodland clearings, along roadsides, and fence rows. They are common from the lowlands to the highlands.
Wild berries are always a treat, but they can be difficult to pick if the plants have grown into dense thickets. Your hands and arms can get bloodied by the thorns.
Blackberries are aggregate fruits because they are made of drupelets that contain tiny seeds. Unlike raspberries that separate from their cores when picked leaving a hollow center, blackberries retain their soft cores when picked.
Blackberries are fragile and highly perishable, so it is best to eat them soon after they’ve been picked. Do not wash blackberries until you are ready to use them. Blackberries should not be kept for more than two days in the refrigerator. They can be frozen for later use.
The cultivation of blackberries began in the 1800s. Many growers prefer newly developed thornless blackberry cultivars that make picking much easier. Thorned blackberries usually have sweeter fruits than thornless varieties. Blackberries require little maintenance and are very hardy. They are robust plants that will live almost anywhere but do best in well-drained soil. Like many other fruits, blackberries need some exposure to cold temperatures to produce well.
Not only do blackberries taste good, but the plants also attract beneficial pollinators.
My neighbor has a productive blackberry patch behind his house. Last week, he gave me over a gallon of luscious berries. My husband used some to make Blackberry Brandy. I used the rest to make a Blackberry Roll, Blackberry Sauce, and this delicious Blackberry Cream Pie.
The recipe takes only six ingredients and is very easy to make.
Place the unbaked pie crust in a 9-inch deep-dish pie pan. Pinch the edges to create a scalloped appearance.
Pour the blackberries into the unbaked pie crust.
In a mixing bowl, whisk together the sugar, flour, and cinnamon with the heavy cream. When this mixture is well combined, pour it over the blackberries, making sure all the blackberries are evenly covered.
Bake the pie at 350 degrees for about 60 minutes, covering the edges of the crust with aluminum foil or a pie shield about halfway through the baking time to keep the crust from over-browning. You can tell your pie is done when the filling is slightly puffed.
Remove the pie to a wire rack to cool completely. Refrigerate. Serve cold.