What is the difference between pancakes, griddlecakes, hotcakes, johnnycakes, hoe cakes, and flapjacks?
They are all synonyms for what is popularly known as pancakes. The use of the terms varies depending on location.
All of them are cooked by pouring batter into a hot pan or onto a hot griddle and then flipping them so both sides are cooked. The cakes can be thin or fat and fluffy.
Archaeological evidence indicates prehistoric ancestors may have eaten flapjacks. Analysis of starch grains on 30,000-year-old grinding tools suggests Stone Age people were making flour from cattails. This flour was probably mixed with water and the batter was then baked in some manner. The product would have resembled crackers rather than pancakes or flapjacks, but the idea was similar.
In 1991, Otzi the Iceman, a well-preserved 5,300-year-old mummy, was dug out of a glacier in the Italian Alps. His last meals included deer and ibex, plus ground einkorn wheat. His stomach was also filled with bits of charcoal, leading researchers to conclude the einkorn food item was probably a form of a pancake cooked over an open flame.
Ancient Greeks and Romans ate flapjacks. The Greeks called them tiganites. They were made with wheat flour, olive oil, curdled milk, and honey.
Elizabethans ate flapjacks flavored with rosewater, sherry, apples, and spices.
American colonists made flapjacks using buckwheat or cornmeal. Ameilia Simmon’s "American Cookery," published in 1796 and considered the first cookbook written by an American, featured two pancake recipes.
Thomas Jefferson liked flapjacks. He obtained a recipe for the cakes while in France.
Flapjacks are considered a breakfast food in most countries.
Blueberry Cheesecake Flapjacks were a way to celebrate the end of the blueberry season. They were a great breakfast option last week. Most of the ingredients are bound to be in one’s pantry and refrigerator, so it is an easy dish to make and serve.
For the topping, in a small bowl, beat cream cheese and whipped topping until smooth. Chill until serving.
In a large bowl, combine the flour, wheat germ, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Combine the eggs, buttermilk, and butter. Add the egg mixture to the dry ingredients and blend until just moistened. Fold in blueberries.
Pour batter by ¼ cupful onto a greased, hot griddle. Turn when bubbles form on the top. Cook on the second side until golden brown.
Serve warm pancakes with maple syrup topped with a dollop of cream cheese topping.
*Note: If using frozen blueberries, do not thaw before adding them to the batter.