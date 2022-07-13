Fruit cobblers originated in the British American colonies when the new settlers were unable to find the ingredients and equipment to make traditional suet puddings. They made a fruit filling and covered it with a batter or biscuit topping. Cobblers have a rustic appearance.
There are many types of cobblers using different combinations of fruit. Most are made in the same manner.
Fruit is placed in the bottom of a baking dish. Cornstarch is often added to thicken the fruit juices as the cobbler bakes. A little sugar is added to sweeten the dish. The amount of sugar will vary depending on the type of fruit that is being used. Fruits like gooseberries or rhubarb will require more sugar than blueberries or raspberries.
A topping is spooned over the filling. A spoon or cookie scoop work well. The filling does not have to cover the filling completely. It is desirable to have the filling bubble up around the topping.
The dish is then baked in the oven until the filling is bubbly. The topping should be light and fluffy but firm and golden on top. This can take about 45 to 55 minutes, because the fruit juices need to boil to allow the sauce to thicken.
Cobblers can be made with all sorts of berries and orchard fruits.
I made a Blueberry Peach Cobbler for a Fourth of July potluck dinner. The great thing about this recipe is that it can be made with fresh or frozen fruit. Since I froze some of my homegrown blueberries, I can look forward to a taste of summer this winter when I make this cobbler again.
Blueberry Peach Cobbler
Ingredients:
¼ cup sugar
1½ tablespoons cornstarch
½ cup water
1 tablespoon lemon juice
1 cup fresh or frozen peaches
2 cups fresh or frozen blueberries
Topping:
1 cup flour
¼ cup sugar
1½ teaspoons baking powder
½ teaspoon salt
½ cup buttermilk
¼ cup butter, melted
Preparation:
Slightly thaw fruit, if frozen.
Preheat the oven to 375°.
Combine the first four ingredients in a saucepan. Cook and stir until the mixture begins to thicken. Stir in the fruit. Pour the mixture into a lightly greased baking dish.
For the topping, combine flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt in a small bowl. Stir in milk and butter. Drop by spoonfuls over the fruit mixture.
Bake until the topping is golden brown and the filling is bubbly, about 45 to 50 minutes.
Allow the cobbler to cool slightly, so the juices can set up a bit. Serve cobbler with vanilla ice cream.
Note: You may want to set the baking dish on a baking dish in case it bubbles over.
Extra cobbler can be stored in the refrigerator when completely cool. Cobbler can also be frozen for up to one month. Defrost in the microwave or in the refrigerator overnight.