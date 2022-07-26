Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Blueberry season is about to come to an end. I decided to make a Blueberry Ricotta Pizza with some of the last berries of the 2022 season.

Blueberry plants are perennials and they will produce for years when properly cared for. The first blueberry plant I purchased was a highbush that has been a prolific producer for decades. This is the bush that is still yielding berries when the others have finished.

For questions about recipes or other information, contact Susan Maslowski at mudriverpottery@aol.com or go to metrokanawha.com. Susan also has a Farmer’s Table Facebook page.

