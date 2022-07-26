Blueberry season is about to come to an end. I decided to make a Blueberry Ricotta Pizza with some of the last berries of the 2022 season.
Blueberry plants are perennials and they will produce for years when properly cared for. The first blueberry plant I purchased was a highbush that has been a prolific producer for decades. This is the bush that is still yielding berries when the others have finished.
Unfortunately, I do not remember the name of my oldest blueberry plant. I have been thinking I should try my hand propagating new plants from this variety since it offers high yields. The other blueberry varieties I’ve planted provide early and mid to late fruit, allowing for fruit production throughout the summer.
One of my newest blueberry plants is called Pink Lemonade. The berries remain pink when ripe. Pink blueberry bushes seem like a fantasy out of a Dr. Seuss book.
The cultivar has been around for more than 50 years. It was developed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Nurseries didn’t have much luck selling a “blueberry” plant that produced pink berries. Gardeners are just beginning to show interest in the plant, not only for its fruit but as an ornamental plant in the landscape. It has beautiful spring flowers and luscious pink berries in the summer.
The Pink Lemonade plant produces a lot of berries, but I still have difficulty determining when they are ripe. I usually have to pick and taste. Pink blueberries have yet to become a popular fruit. I have never seen them for sale at farmers markets or in the grocery store.
Unlike many other fruits, blueberries have a remarkably long shelf life. Blueberries will outlast blackberries, raspberries, and strawberries. Blueberries freeze well and can be enjoyed at times when fresh berries are not available.
Blueberries can be used in an array of dishes. I’ve seen recipes for blueberry sauces served with meats. They are used in sweet desserts and baked goods.
Blueberry Ricotta Pizza is a unique way to use some of this year’s harvest. I used both blue and pink berries on this pizza. The blueberries add the perfect amount of sweetness to complement the cheeses in this recipe.
Blueberry Ricotta Pizza
Ingredients:
Dough:
1-1/8 cups warm water
3 teaspoons active dry yeast
1 tablespoon honey
1 tablespoon olive oil
2-2/3 cups whole wheat flour
1 teaspoon salt
Pizza:
1 tablespoon olive oil
2 tablespoons butter
4 shallots, sliced
¼ teaspoon salt
2 tablespoons brown sugar
2 garlic cloves, minced
½ cup ricotta cheese
2 lemons, zested
8 ounces mozzarella cheese, freshly grated
2 tablespoons fresh thyme
1 cup blueberries
2 tablespoons Parmesan cheese
Preparation:
In a large bowl, combine water, yeast, honey, and olive oil. Mix with a spoon, then let sit until foamy, about 10 minutes.
Add in 2 cups flour and salt, stirring with a spoon until the dough comes together but is still sticky. Using your hands, form the dough into a ball and work in the additional 2/3 cup flour, kneading it on a floured surface for a few minutes.
Rub the same bowl with olive oil, then place the dough inside, turning to coat. Cover with a towel and place in a warm place to rise for about 1 to 1½ hours.
While the dough is rising, heat a large skillet over low heat and add olive oil and butter. Add in the shallots and the salt and cover, cooking for 30 minutes and stirring occasionally and reducing the heat more if they begin to brown too much. Stir in the brown sugar and the garlic and cook for 5 more minutes. Set aside.
Add the ricotta to a food processor and blend until smooth. Add in the lemon zest and puree until combined. After the dough has risen, punch it down and place it back on the floured surface. Use a rolling pin to form it into your desired shape and place it on a baking sheet.
Place the towel back over the dough and let sit in the warm place for 10 minutes.
Preheat your oven to 375 degrees. Spread the ricotta on the dough and cover it with half of the mozzarella. Add the shallots and the thyme, then cover it in the blueberries.
Add the remaining cheeses. Bake for 30 to 35 minutes or until the crust is golden and the cheese is bubbly.