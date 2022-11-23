Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

farmerstablenov232022bulgur
Buy Now

Bulgur is a quick-cooking form of whole wheat that has been parboiled, dried and cracked with very little of the bran removed.

Bulgur differs from cracked wheat in that it has been precooked and is ready to eat with minimal cooking. It is a nutritious whole grain that is extra good for you.

Stories you might like

For questions about recipes or other information, contact Susan Maslowski at mudriverpottery@aol.com or go to metrokanawha.com. Susan also has a Farmer’s Table Facebook page.

Recommended for you