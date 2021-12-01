I have heard people in this area talk about Angel Biscuits for decades. It wasn’t until last week, when I had some buttermilk left from another recipe, that I decided to try my hand at making Angel Biscuits just to see what all the fuss was about.
Angel Biscuits are also called Bride’s Biscuits because they are easy enough that a new bride can make them with great results. To me, they are a blend between a biscuit and yeast roll.
There are several recipes for Angel Biscuits, each with a few different ingredients or techniques. Most recipes have three leavening agents: baking powder, baking soda and yeast. Recipes for regular biscuits do not call for yeast, which makes the recipe for Angel Biscuits unique. The yeast helps the dough rise to a nice height.
Like many recipes, the origin is unknown for these tender, light and fluffy biscuits. One account says an employee of White Lily Flour Company claimed to be the inventor, while another account says it was someone at the Martha White Flour Company.
Having grown up in the state’s northernmost town, both of those flour companies were new to me when I moved here. Both are Tennessee-based companies with a rivalry that dates to 1899. They dominate the Southeast market, and both claim the secret to mile-high, melt-in-your-mouth biscuits.
According to some bakers in this area, White Lily flour is a preferred ingredient when it comes to making biscuits. White Lily is made from low-protein, soft red winter wheat, as opposed to the hard wheat found in most commercial flours. White Lily flour is not as dense, creating more surface area to facilitate the absorption of liquid and air. As a result, it produces extremely flaky pie crusts and biscuits. It is easy to see why the origin of Angel Biscuits has been attributed to this company.
The Martha White Flour Company is also a Southern brand. They were a pioneer in the development of self-rising flour, an essential ingredient in Angel Biscuits. Their flour is a blend of hard wheat and soft wheat, so it is slightly coarser and creamier in color than White Lily.
An article several years ago in The Atlantic lamented the lack of good biscuits north of the Mason-Dixon Line. I don’t recall eating a great biscuit when I lived in northern West Virginia. Could it have been that we didn’t have access to these great Southern flours?
While doing research for this article, I learned that flour is not the critical ingredient in Angel Biscuits as many claim.
Chef Carla Hall found that her staff kept mixing up flour at her restaurant, so they did a taste test by using several different flours in biscuits. Surprisingly, the biscuit that won was made with neither White Lily nor Martha White flours. It was made with hard wheat flour. It had a darker color, more structure and was crunchy on the outside, but soft on the inside.
I have a preferred flour brand, which I used to make my Angel Biscuits and they turned out great. Perhaps the most important tip I can offer is the shortening should be cut into the dough and not overmixed. When the fat melts inside the dough in the oven, air pockets are created and help to elevate the leavening agents, leading to a light, fluffy texture. The use of full-fat buttermilk does the same.
Another tip for biscuit success: When cutting the biscuits, do not twist the cutter, because that pinches the edges of the dough and inhibits the rise. Press down and straight up.
When it is time to bake the biscuits, pop them in the hot oven and do not open the door until the biscuits are golden.
There are recipes that call for folding the dough, which allows the biscuit to split easily. My recipe did not call for folding but still gave the same result.
This recipe makes up to a dozen biscuits, depending on the size of the cutter. If your family is small, you do not have to use the dough at once. The unbaked portion can be kept in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to five days. It is best to bake only what is needed at one time for optimum taste and texture. Once baked, the biscuits can be frozen and reheated when ready to use.
Remember, these are called Bride’s Biscuits because they are nearly foolproof.
Buttermilk Angel Biscuits
Ingredients:
1 pkg. active dry yeast
2 tablespoons warm water
2½ to 2¾ cups self-rising flour
2 tablespoons sugar
½ teaspoon baking soda
½ cup shortening
¾ cup buttermilk
Preparation:
In a small bowl, dissolve yeast in warm water.
In a large bowl, whisk 2 ½ cups flour, sugar, and baking soda. Cut in shortening until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Stir in buttermilk and yeast mixture to form a soft dough. The mixture will be sticky.
Turn onto a floured surface. Knead about 8 times, adding additional flour, if needed.
Roll dough to ¾-inch thickness. Cut with a 2½-inch biscuit cutter.
Place 2 inches apart on a greased baking sheet.
Let stand at room temperature for 20 minutes. While the biscuits are resting, preheat oven to 450°.
Bake for 10 to 12 minutes or until tops are golden brown. Serve warm.