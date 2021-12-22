I read an article recently about the history of fruit. There was a time when pears were considered far superior to the apple. Many varieties of pears existed during the Sung Dynasty. Ancient Greeks enjoyed pears. Homer called them “the gift of the gods.”
I like pears. They are considered an autumn or early winter fruit. The average pear season begins in September and lasts through January.
It is difficult to find locally grown pears. They can be finicky to grow, and they require lots of care. Limbs must be trimmed. Bugs must be controlled. Blooms must be managed. And once fruit sets, it must be thinned so pears can reach their full size.
It takes a minimum of four years before a pear tree will produce fruit, so a person must be committed to growing them. I do not have the dedication required to grow pears. I buy them.
We were expecting an overnight guest recently. The guest has some dietary restrictions and is picky about the foods he eats. I planned to make a pear dessert that was not too sweet. Travel plans fell through, and I found myself with a bag of pears that were perfectly ripened.
While looking for pear recipes, photos of cakes with candied pear slices began to appear on my social media feed. Since I had a good supply of pears and was intrigued by the drying process, I decided to make some candied pear slices.
They sounded relatively easy to make. The recipe called for pears, sugar, water and optional food coloring. The slices made a stunning cake decoration in the photos. Covering cakes with colored candied pear slices is credited to a pastry school in Moscow.
For candying, pears should be firm, so they are easier to slice. If the pears are too ripe, the slices are fragile and will fall apart during the drying process.
Bosc pears are a good choice, because they stay firm even when ripe. To get a result with perfect, pear-shaped slices, use only center slices. I was able to get four to five good slices from each pear. (I saved the outer pieces and chopped them for a pear compote.)
For even slices, I used a mandolin and cut the pears about ¼-inch thick. You can leave the stem on the middle piece, and you can leave the seeds in, because they will add charm if you plan to use the pears as decoration. You can use a knife to slice the pears if you do not have a mandolin. Do not slice the pears too thin, because they shrink as they dehydrate or bake.
If dehydrating pear slices in the oven, lining baking sheets with parchment paper or silicone mats is suggested.
I chose to use my dehydrator. It has tray liners (fruit roll trays), so I used those. Dehydrating will produce flexible candied pear slices.
If using a dehydrator, follow the manufacturer’s instructions for drying fruit. A dehydrator creates flatter slices. When dehydrating the slices in the oven, the edges may curl a bit even when temperatures are set very low.
The slices turned out beautifully. I haven’t decided how I will use them. Perhaps I will serve them as a stand alone treat or dessert. I’m sorry our guest canceled his visit, but I’m glad I was inspired to try something new with my bag of pears.
Candied Pear Slices
Ingredients:
Firm pears (ripe but not soft)
Sugar
Water
Gel food coloring (optional)
Preparation:
Slice the pears from the bottom with a knife or mandolin, about ¼-inch thick. Use the center slices for the best-looking results.
Fill a large skillet with equal parts sugar and water. You only need about an inch of sugar water. Bring this syrup mixture to a simmer and add food coloring, if desired. I use a small amount of red coloring to turn my slices pink.
Simmer the pear slices until softened and beginning to turn translucent. This will take a few minutes. You may have to work in batches if you are doing several pears.
Transfer the slices to parchment paper-lined trays or dehydrator trays. The slices should not overlap.
To dehydrate in the oven, bake at 170°. Flip the fruit periodically, until the slices are dried to your liking. This process can take about three or more hours. The finished slices should be dry and flexible and slightly tacky.
If using a dehydrator, follow the manufacturer’s instructions for drying fruit. This process will also take several hours. (I did flip the slices several times to promote drying on both sides.)