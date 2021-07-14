Last week, my husband and I attended a local fish fry. Soon after we were served, I noticed smoke in the kitchen. We had gotten the last fish dinners before the fryer malfunctioned.
The fellow who was frying the fish knows that my husband and I like to cook, and he asked if we would like a bag of catfish to take home, since it had been thawed out and couldn’t be refrozen. We accepted the offer and the challenge of finding new ways to cook catfish.
I have eaten catfish several times and I wasn’t too impressed, but the meal last week was exceptional. The fish was mild and delicious.
The classic way to fix catfish is to dip it in a batter and fry it in a pan or deep fryer. A healthy oil with a high smoke point is preferred.
Catfish can also be steamed, grilled, broiled or sauteed. These methods of cooking will reduce calories and fat.
I have heard others complain that catfish has a fishy or muddy flavor. A lot depends on where the fish was caught and how it was prepared.
A friend told me that one way to remove any fishy or muddy taste is to soak the catfish filets or chunks in milk. After they have been soaked a while, they can be prepared using one’s preferred method.
Catfish is not only delicious, but it provides a good source of protein and other nutrients. It is a fish that is enjoyed globally and often shows up on plates in Southeast Asia, West Africa and the Southern United States.
During my search for ways to use catfish, I found several recipes that I would like to try. There were recipes for curried catfish, Creole broiled catfish, Cambodian ginger catfish, blackened catfish, Filipino Guinataan Hito (with coconut milk) and, of course, Southern fried catfish.
One of the catfish recipes that my husband prepared was Catfish with Little Saigon Fish Batter.
The original recipe called for shrimp and was served with lime and nouc cham, but the batter was light and perfectly suited with tender, flaky catfish.
Catfish with Little Saigon Fish Batter
Ingredients:
1 cup rice flour
1 cup cornstarch
1½ tablespoons turmeric
1 tablespoon black pepper
1½ tablespoon salt
¼ teaspoon sugar
Fresh garlic
Sesame seed oil or olive oil for frying
Preparation:
Mix all the ingredients EXCEPT the garlic in a bowl. Place mixture in a storage container. Remove only what you think will need to coat the number of fish you have.
Place the mix in a plastic bag. Add a clove of minced garlic.
Drop the fish filets or chunks into the bag and shake to coat.
Heat enough oil in a frying pan to cover the bottom of the pan. Fry the fish in the oil and remove when coating is brown and crispy on both sides.