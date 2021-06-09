Once again, spring weather has been fickle. At a time when most of us were thinking about hot dogs and hamburgers and picnics outside, temperatures took a plunge.
On a cool, 50-degree day last week, I decided old-fashioned chicken and dumplings would be a warm satisfying meal. I had a large, plump chicken breast left over from another recipe.
We often associate chicken and dumplings with Southern cooking. The 1836 edition of Mary Randolf’s “the Virginia Housewife” cookbook mentions boiled dumplings cooked in a broth with shredded meat.
There are two types of dumplings. One is a flat, noodle-like dumpling. The other is a fluffy, biscuit-like dumpling. I prefer the fluffy type, but there is a trick to making them so they don’t turn into hard golf balls.
I grew up in the northernmost town in West Virginia. Chicken and dumplings were not a Sunday dinner staple like they are in this area. I learned to make chicken and dumplings from a great local home cook.
“Once you drop the dough into the creamy broth, put the lid on the pot and NEVER lift the lid until the dumplings have finished cooking. That is the secret to light, fluffy dumplings,” she said.
There are those who do not agree with my friend, but they are probably the same folks who fry the ground beef for West Virginia hot dog sauce, instead of cooking the raw meat in the sauce for melt-in-your-mouth goodness.
I am convinced my friend’s method for cooking dumplings is the best method for perfect results. I learned the hard way that one should never be tempted to lift the lid, while the dumplings are cooking. Dumplings should be cooked in a tightly covered pot, because they cook in the steam created by the boiling stew. If left uncovered, this steam evaporates and the tops of dropped dumplings often turn out soggy and will be undercooked.
Chicken and dumpling recipes vary from region to region. Many of the original recipes began by stewing a whole chicken for hours in a pot. In today’s fast-paced world, it is acceptable to start with boneless chicken breasts or even a store-bought rotisserie chicken.
In addition to chicken stewed in a broth, my version has carrots, onions, garlic, celery, parsley and peas.
Whether you prepare this Southern classic dish the old-fashioned way or use a modern method, you can be sure chicken and dumplings will warm your belly and bring comfort to your table on a cool day.
Chicken and Dumplings
Ingredients:
2 large chicken breasts, cut into bite-size pieces
1 tablespoon oil or butter
½ onion, chopped
1 clove garlic, minced
2 stalks celery, cut into 1-inch pieces
1 cup sliced carrots
1 bay leaf
4 cups chicken stock
1 cup frozen peas
1 can cream of chicken soup
1 cup milk
Fresh parsley, for garnish
Dumplings:
¾ cup flour
1 teaspoon baking powder
¼ teaspoon salt
3/8 cup buttermilk
1 egg
¼ teaspoon pepper
Preparation:
Heat butter in large soup pan. Add chicken cubes and quickly brown. Add onion, garlic, celery, carrots, bay leaf and stock. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer until carrots and celery are soft.
Stir in soup and milk. Simmer until hot and creamy.
Combine ingredients for dumplings. Drop by tablespoons into hot, creamy chicken. Place a tight-fitting lid on the pan and simmer on low for about 15 to 20 minutes until dumplings are cooked through.
As much as one might be tempted, DO NOT remove the lid to peek inside nor stir the mixture, because the heat and steam are what makes the dumplings light and airy.