Crepes are ultra-thin pancakes. They can be made into sweet or savory dishes. They can be rolled or folded.
When searching for information about the history of crepes, most sources say they were born of a “happy accident” when a 13th century Brittany housewife accidentally spilled some buckwheat porridge onto a flat cooking stone. Some say this is simply folklore.
The Day of Crepes (Le Jour des Crepes), Feb. 2, is thought to have begun in 472 when crepes were offered to French Catholic pilgrims visiting Rome for Candlemas conducted by Pope Gelasio I. The circular crepes were said to symbolize the sun.
The Day of Crepes is also known as the Virgin Mary’s Blessing Day or La Chandeleur (the return of the light) which celebrates the return of spring. Feb. 2 is best known as the day when everyone eats crepes.
Crepe batter consists of flour, eggs, milk or water. Butter, sugar and salt are optional ingredients. Crepes do not contain a leavening agent that causes the batter to rise like traditional pancakes. Crepe batter must be whisked until it is smooth. It should rest after whisking to allow the air bubbles to subside.
Crepes are delicate, tender and delicious. Chicken and Mushroom Crepes are a mouth-watering option for lunch or dinner.
Basic Crepe Recipe
Ingredients:
1 cup flour
2 eggs
½ cup milk
½ cup water
¼ teaspoon salt
2 tablespoons butter, melted
Preparation:
In a large mixing bowl, whisk together flour and eggs. Gradually add milk and water to combine. Add salt and butter. Beat until smooth. Allow the batter to sit for a few minutes for air bubbles to subside.
Heat a lightly oiled frying pan over medium-high heat. Pour about ¼ cup batter onto a hot pan. Tilt the pan in a circular motion so the batter coats the surface evenly.
Cook the crepe for about 2 minutes until the bottom is light brown. Loosen, turn and cook on the other side for about 1 minute.
Note: Extra crepes can be frozen. Allow crepes to cool to room temperature. It is best to freeze within two hours of cooking. Separate crepes with wax paper to prevent them from sticking together. Place stacked crepes into freezer bags. Store in the freezer for up to 12 months. Allow crepes to thaw in the refrigerator overnight before using.
Chicken and Mushroom Crepes
Ingredients:
2 chicken breasts, cooked and cut into bite-size pieces
1 tablespoon butter
4 leeks, white parts only, sliced into ½-inch pieces
2 cups of mushrooms, sliced
1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
Salt and pepper to taste
1 tablespoon parsley, chopped
Cooked crepes:
For the Béchamel sauce:
Ingredients:
2 tablespoons butter
2 tablespoons flour
2-1/3 cups milk
1 garlic clove, minced
Pinch of nutmeg
Salt and pepper to taste
Garnish:
· ½ cup Gruyere cheese
· Paprika
· 3 tablespoons parsley, minced (optional)
Preparation:
In a large skillet, melt the butter, add the leeks and cook until they are soft and fragrant. Add the mushrooms, Worcestershire sauce, salt and pepper, and freshly chopped parsley. Transfer mixture to a bowl and set aside to cool.
For the Béchamel sauce: Melt the butter in a deep skillet. Add the flour and whisk together until a paste forms. Slowly add the milk, whisking until combined. Simmer mixture until thickened. Then add minced garlic clove and nutmeg. Season with salt and pepper.
Place crepe over a small gratin dish, fill with 2 tablespoons of the mushroom mixture, top with ¼ cup of shredded chicken.
Ladle 2 tablespoons of Béchamel on top. Roll crepe and drizzle more Béchamel on top and sprinkle with gruyere cheese and paprika.
Bake at 350° for 10-12 minutes. Then place under the broiler 1-2 minutes. Remove and garnish with fresh parsley, if desired.