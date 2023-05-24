Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

farmerstablemay242023-Chicken Asparagus Roll-Ups
Buy Now

Asparagus season had a late start this year. Tips would emerge from the ground and temperatures would drop to freezing or below. Finally, the season is in full throttle, but it won’t last long.

The history of asparagus goes back thousands of years. Wild asparagus is pictured as an offering on an Egyptian frieze dating to 3000 B.C. Greeks and Romans ate it when in season, and even dried it for use in the winter.

Stories you might like

For questions about recipes or other information, contact Susan Maslowski at mudriverpottery@aol.com or go to metrokanawha.com. Susan also has a Farmer’s Table Facebook page.

Tags

Recommended for you