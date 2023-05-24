Asparagus season had a late start this year. Tips would emerge from the ground and temperatures would drop to freezing or below. Finally, the season is in full throttle, but it won’t last long.
The history of asparagus goes back thousands of years. Wild asparagus is pictured as an offering on an Egyptian frieze dating to 3000 B.C. Greeks and Romans ate it when in season, and even dried it for use in the winter.
Asparagus was cultivated in French monasteries. It began to appear in gardens in England and Germany in the mid-1500s.
Asparagus was brought to North America by European settlers as early as 1655. A Dutch immigrant to New Netherland mentioned asparagus in his description of Dutch farming practices in the New World. One of William Penn’s advertisements for Pennsylvania included asparagus as a crop that grew well in that locale.
Asparagus originated in maritime habitats, and it thrives in soils that are too saline for normal weeds to grow. I was surprised to see that my uncle who lived in Titusville, Pennsylvania, used salt to suppress weeds in his asparagus beds. I have used this technique on some of my beds. Gardeners must be careful that the salt doesn’t affect neighboring plants. One disadvantage is that area of the garden may not be suitable for other garden plants in the future.
Green asparagus is the most commonly found here. I also grow purple asparagus for the novelty of it.
Developed in Italy, purple asparagus has higher sugar levels and lower fiber levels than green asparagus. Naturally, less fiber means it is very tender. Some prefer its sweeter taste which is due to it having 20 percent higher sugar content than other asparagus varieties. It turns green when cooked.
White asparagus is very common in Europe, but, like purple, it is not readily available here in fresh form. White asparagus is green asparagus that has never seen the light of day. It is grown underground. As the spears of asparagus grow, they are covered with a thick mound of dirt or black plastic, so they never get exposed to sunlight. This prevents them from producing chlorophyll. White asparagus spears are often thicker and more fibrous, so they are generally peeled on the bottom.
A good way to store asparagus is to place the spears in a jar filled with about 2 inches of water. Protect the upper part of the spears not covered by the jar by placing a plastic bag over the top before placing the jar in the refrigerator. Stored this way, asparagus stays good for about five days.
Eating locally grown vegetables that have been picked fresh offers many nutritional benefits. Enjoy asparagus while it is in season!
Chicken Asparagus Roll-Ups
Ingredients:
½ cup mayonnaise
3 tablespoons Dijon mustard
1 lemon, juiced and zested
2 teaspoons dried tarragon
1 teaspoon pepper
½ teaspoon salt
16 spears fresh asparagus trimmed
4 skinless, boneless chicken breast halves
4 slices Provolone cheese
1 cup panko breadcrumbs
Preparation:
Preheat oven to 475°. Grease a baking dish.
In a bowl, mix mayonnaise, mustard, lemon juice, lemon zest, tarragon, salt, and pepper. Set aside.
Cook asparagus until just tender. Set aside.
Place a chicken breast half between two sheets of heavy plastic. Pound with the smooth side of a meat mallet until about ¼-inch thick. Repeat with the rest of the chicken breast halves. (You may be able to find thin slices of chicken breasts at your market, which makes the task easier.)
Place one slice of cheese on each chicken breast. Top the cheese with 4 asparagus spears per breast. Roll the chicken around the asparagus and cheese. Place seam sides down in the prepared baking dish.
With a pastry brush, apply a coating of mayonnaise mixture to each breast and sprinkle with panko, pressing the crumbs into the coating.
Bake in preheated oven until the crumbs are browned and the chicken juices run clear, about 25 minutes.
NOTE: I used lavender mustard and Herbes de Provence in place of Dijon mustard and tarragon. You can alter the recipe to suit your taste.