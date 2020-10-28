Broccoli is one of the vegetables that can be planted twice in one season. It has been said the best-tasting broccoli is in the seasoning---meaning the time of the year it has been harvested and not the type of spices used.
Broccoli that matures during the cooler weather in the fall or early winter has healthier heads with fewer bugs or worms and it tastes sweeter than the heads picked in the spring when conditions can be unpredictable.
Long, cool springs can cause the plants to form small early heads. If the temperatures get too hot in the spring, the plants become heat-stressed and the heads will open into flower buds prematurely. The hotter the weather gets, the looser the heads will form and, as the plants mature, the broccoli can turn bitter.
Fall broccoli crops must be planted in mid to late summer. There are requirements in producing late-season broccoli. It grows best in fertile, well-drained soil in full sun and the soil should be slightly acidic. Spacing should be about 18 inches apart. The plants should be fertilized in order to produce big, tasty heads.
Broccoli can withstand light frosts, but row covers will provide additional warmth during very cold weather and heavy freezes. Row covers also provide some protection against pests.
Harvesting is important, too. It is best to harvest broccoli in the morning. If it is harvested during the heat of the day, it will not hold up as well and the taste will be compromised.
Once care has been taken to produce a high-quality fall crop, it is important to cook the vegetable properly to retain the health benefits and quality.
Chicken and Broccoli Stir Fry is an excellent way to prepare this season’s new crop of broccoli.
Chicken & Broccoli Stir Fry
Ingredients:
1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breast, cut into ¾-inch pieces
2 tablespoons cooking oil, divided
1 pound broccoli florets
1 medium onion, cut into strips
¼ pound mushrooms, thickly sliced
Sauce:
⅔ cup chicken broth
3 tablespoons soy sauce
2 tablespoons brown sugar
1 tablespoon corn starch
1 tablespoon sesame oil
1 teaspoon freshly grated ginger
2 cloves garlic, minced
½ teaspoon black pepper
Preparation:
Combine all of the sauce ingredients in a small bowl. Whisk to dissolve the sugar and corn starch. Set sauce aside.
Heat a heavy skillet or wok over medium high heat. Add 1 tablespoon oil. Add the chicken in a single layer and sear for about 5 minutes or until golden brown and cooked through. Remove to a bowl and cover to keep warm.
Add 1 tablespoon oil to the same skillet. Add broccoli florets, sliced onion, and mushrooms. Stir-fry 3 minutes or until mushrooms are softened and broccoli is crisp-tender.
Pour the sauce over the vegetables in the wok. Simmer about 4 minutes or until sauce thickens. If sauce seems too thick, thin with additional water or broth by adding 1 tablespoon at a time.
Return chicken to the pan and heat through.
Serve with hot rice.