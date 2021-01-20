Chicken à la King is a dish made of diced chicken in a cream sauce containing a variety of vegetables. It can be served over rice, noodles or bread. We have always served it over homemade biscuits at our house.
Like many recipes, the origin of Chicken à la King is uncertain. Fannie Farmer included the recipe for Chicken à la King in her 1896 cookbook.
Another account says that George Greenwald, the chef at Brighton Beach Hotel, located in a southwestern Brooklyn neighborhood, created the dish in 1898 and named it after a patron, E. Clarke King II. This was two years after the recipe appeared in Farmer’s cookbook.
The 1901 Settlement Cook Book, compiled by Lizzie Black Kandor, has a recipe for Chicken à la King. (I wrote a column about the Settlement Cook Books for the Oct. 5, 2019 Sunday Gazette-Mail.) The Settlement Cook Books were sold to raise funds to support the Settlement House, a Jewish mission in Milwaukee that provided educational, recreational and social services to the immigrant community.
Others credit Bill King, cook at the Bellevue Hotel in Philadelphia, for creating the dish. Following his death in 1915, a New York Tribune editorial paid tribute to King. It acknowledged he was not a chef, but a cook who deserved recognition for “combining bits of chicken, mushrooms, truffles, red and green peppers and cream in that delight-some mixture which ever after has been known as Chicken à la King.”
While no one can be certain of the origins of Chicken à la King, the fundamentals of making the dish remain the same. It remains a popular dish today.
You can poach your own chicken for this recipe, or simplify the work as I did, by using the meat from a rotisserie chicken purchased at your local supermarket.
Chicken à la King
Ingredients:
1/3 cup butter
1 small onion, chopped
1 small green or bell pepper, chopped (1/2 cup)
3 ounces fresh mushrooms, chopped
1/3 cup flour
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
1½ cups milk
1½ cups chicken broth
2 cups cut-up cooked chicken
½ cup frozen peas
2 tablespoons fresh parsley, chopped
2 tablespoons dry sherry (optional)
Noodles, hot cooked rice, toast points, biscuits or puff pastry shells
Preparation:
Melt butter in 3-quart saucepan over medium-high heat. Cook onion, bell pepper, and mushrooms in butter, stirring occasionally, until bell pepper is crisp-tender.
Stir in flour, salt, and pepper. Cook over medium heat, stirring constantly, until bubbly; remove from heat. Stir in milk and broth. Heat to thicken, stirring constantly. Stir in chicken and peas; cook until hot. Stir in parsley and sherry.
Serve immediately.