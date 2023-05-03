Orzo is a pasta that looks like rice. The name comes from the Italian word for “barley.”
Versions of this pasta can be found in other Mediterranean and Middle Eastern cuisines. The Greek dish called giouvetsi is made with beef, spices, and orzo in a rich tomato sauce.
Orzo goes by many names. It is called kritharaki, minestra, rosa marina, reiskornpasta, and pasta gallo pion.
The use of orzo in North American cooking can be traced to the early 1950s when printed recipes began to appear calling for this unique pasta as an ingredient. There were recipes for orzo pasta salads, orzo stuffed tomatoes, and orzo soups.
The most common type of orzo is made with semolina flour made from durum wheat. The density of the flour gives the pasta a firmness that ensures it will hold its shape after it has been cooked while remaining soft and light in texture.
Orzo is a smooth pasta, so sauces don’t stick to it. Orzo absorbs the flavors of the ingredients around it, making it a great type of pasta to use in soups and salads. It is often used in Italian Wedding Soup.
Orzo cooks quickly. It expands when cooked and absorbs some of the liquid in which it is cooked. It may be necessary to add additional liquid to soups containing orzo, especially if they’ve been standing for a while.
The recent cold snap last week was a perfect time to make Chickpea and Orzo Soup.
There was baby kale and fresh dill in the garden to add some freshness to the cold-weather soup. I even substituted some ramps for the onion, which added an Appalachian spin to a Mediterranean soup.