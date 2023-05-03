Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

FarmersTableMay32023chickpeaorzosoup
Buy Now

Orzo is a pasta that looks like rice. The name comes from the Italian word for “barley.”

Versions of this pasta can be found in other Mediterranean and Middle Eastern cuisines. The Greek dish called giouvetsi is made with beef, spices, and orzo in a rich tomato sauce.

Stories you might like

For questions about recipes or other information, contact Susan Maslowski at mudriverpottery@aol.com or go to metrokanawha.com. Susan also has a Farmer’s Table Facebook page.

Recommended for you