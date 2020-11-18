It is a dreary, rainy morning as I write this column. It is also Veterans Day and I have scanned my Facebook page to read all of the tributes to veterans.
As usual, I had no plans for breakfast, but remembered a jar of dried beef in the pantry. I decided to make Chipped Beef on Toast, not realizing until later, the correlation between the dish and the holiday.
Chipped beef in a thickened milk gravy was a traditional meal served to members of the U.S. Armed Forces for decades. It is considered emblematic of the military experience. My father and my husband, both Army veterans, made wisecracks when served chipped beef, but I noticed they always cleaned their plates.
One can assume the popularity of this dish with veterans is somewhat nostalgic. Years after his military service ended, my husband always seems delighted when I present this warm and filling breakfast dish.
Since eating is a social experience, it makes sense that the camaraderie that came from meals in the military mess hall would bring back great memories.
Chipped Beef on Toast has plenty of nicknames among those who have served in the Armed Forces. Some are humorous and some are unsavory. The dish is often referred to in military slang, which cannot be repeated here. Other names for the dish include “Same Old Stuff” and “Save Our Stomachs.”
No one seems to know the origin of this military culinary tradition. One can assume it was quick and easy to make in large quantities with ingredients on hand.
No standard recipe for Chipped Beef on Toast exists. Just remember, dried beef is salty, and no additional salt is needed. This isn’t a dish for everyday consumption. It is thick and rich and is a good way to offer a serving of nostalgia on a cold morning.
Chipped Beef on Toast
Ingredients:
1 (2-ounce) package of dried beef
3 tablespoons butter
3 tablespoons flour
2 cups milk
¼ teaspoon pepper*
Preparation:
Cut the beef into ribbons.
Melt butter in skillet. Add flour and pepper and whisk to blend.
Slowly add milk, whisking with each addition.
Bring to a simmer and add beef. Simmer until gravy thickens.
Serve over toast.
* I often add a teaspoon of salt-free herb blend for additional flavor.