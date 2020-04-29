Farmer's Table: Chocolate Chip Cookies

These are the times when we crave comfort foods. What could be more comforting than a chocolate chip cookie?
I don’t make many sweets unless I can share them. Most recipes make quantities that are too large for two people to consume in a reasonable amount of time. I did break down last week and made a batch of chocolate chip cookies, because I desired something sweet. I made only half of the recipe and it still made a lot of cookies. Fortunately, most cookies keep well for a long period of time.
Chocolate chip cookies were invented in the 1930s. The first recipe made a print appearance in the 1938 edition of Ruth Wakefield’s cookbook called “Tried and True.” Wakefield and her husband owned the Toll House restaurant in Whitman, Massachusetts. Betty Crocker (Marjorie Husted) featured the recipe on her radio program.
The following year, 1939, Wakefield gave Nestle the right to use her cookie recipe and the Toll House name. It was alleged that Nestle purchased that right for a dollar, but Wakefield claimed she never received it. Several reports say Wakefield was given free chocolate for life and the company paid her for work as a consultant.
There are several myths surrounding the creation of the chocolate chip cookie. The least enchanting theory is probably the most believable. Wakefield had a degree in home economics and, through experimentation, perfected the chocolate chip recipe for her clientele.
The chocolate chip cookie was the perfect antidote to the Great Depression. It was inexpensive to make, but it contained the richness and comfort that millions of people were craving during the late 1930s.
I think that was exactly what I was looking for last week, when I had an urge to make chocolate chip cookies. That warm, hand-held bit of sweetness with its ooey gooey, slightly melted chocolate morsels was quite satisfying.
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Ingredients:
½ cup shortening
½ cup butter, softened
1 cup brown sugar, packed
½ cup granulated sugar
½ teaspoon baking soda
2 eggs
1 teaspoon vanilla
2½ cups flour
2 cups chocolate chips
1 cup chopped walnuts, pecans or hazelnuts (optional)
Preparation:
Preheat oven to 375°.
In a mixing bowl, beat shortening and butter until blended. Add brown sugar, granulated sugar, and baking soda. Beat until combined. Beat in eggs and vanilla until combined. Beat in as much flour as you can with a mixer. Using a wooden spoon, stir in remaining flour. Stir in chocolate chips and nuts, if desired.
Drop dough by rounded teaspoons 2-inches apart on an ungreased or parchment-lined cookie sheet.
Bake at 375° for about 10 minutes or until edges are beginning to brown. Transfer cookies to a wire rack to cool.
These cookies can be frozen. Bake and cool as directed. Place in freezer container or bags and freeze up to 3 months. Thaw for 15 minutes, before serving.