Mint is a fragrant herb that has a lovely scent and tastes good, too. It is the favorite toothpaste and mouthwash flavor. Mint can make mouths feel clean. There are candy mints that make our breath smell fresher. Spearmint and Doublemint chewing gums were invented for the same reason.
In ancient Greece, mint was scattered over floors as a room freshener. It was used in funerary rights to scent the body. It was also considered a digestive remedy and a way to soothe flatulence.
During the 1500s in Europe, mint juice was thought to help blood circulation. Powdered mint was used to kill worms in the stomach. Some believed mint helped one’s memory and lifted one’s spirits.
English astrologer and apothecary Nicholas Culpepper claimed that mint could treat 40 different ailments. Peppermint tea has long been a folk remedy for indigestion.
American colonies imported mint oil from Britain, usually for medicinal reasons. Farmers in New Jersey and New York realized they could grow mint themselves, and they were soon into mint production.
As America developed a taste for mint, New York and Michigan became centers of mint farming. Manufacturers grew vast fields of spearmint and peppermint, which they then distilled into mint extracts and oils. At one point in the early 1900s, Michigan made 90 percent of the world’s mint flavoring.
When crops were blighted with fungus in the 1920s, some of the major producers turned from growing to trying to create blight-resistant varieties, and mint production moved to the Pacific Northwest. Washington and Oregon produced most of the world’s mint flavoring until the 1990s. They are still the biggest growers in the United States, but many of the major toothpaste, chewing gum and breath mint companies have switched to synthetic flavoring or cheaper mint extracts from India and China.
In culinary applications, mint is used as a flavoring agent in sweet and savory dishes. It pairs exceptionally well with chocolate. The flavor can be quite potent, so it is advised to use it sparingly.
The combination of mint and chocolate is sure to tantalize taste buds. The cool and minty flavor cuts through the richness of the chocolate in these Chocolate Mint Cookies and creates a harmonious balance that is irresistible.