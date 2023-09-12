Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Mint is a fragrant herb that has a lovely scent and tastes good, too. It is the favorite toothpaste and mouthwash flavor. Mint can make mouths feel clean. There are candy mints that make our breath smell fresher. Spearmint and Doublemint chewing gums were invented for the same reason.

In ancient Greece, mint was scattered over floors as a room freshener. It was used in funerary rights to scent the body. It was also considered a digestive remedy and a way to soothe flatulence.

