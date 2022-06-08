Asparagus season is winding down, and it will soon be time to allow the plants to re-energize for next year’s harvest.
It was not uncommon to pick several pounds of asparagus each day at the peak of the season. I am lucky to get a pound each day now, so I look for recipes that do not require large amounts.
I recently tried an asparagus stir-fry recipe that was quick and easy to prepare. It had an Asian flair and was a nice light side dish on a warm day.
Stir-frying is a Chinese cooking technique. Ingredients are fried in a small amount of very hot oil. This cooking method originated in China and spread to other parts of Asia and, eventually, the West.
Stir-frying or “dry” frying was a method used as early as the Han dynasty (206 B.C. to 220 A.D.) to parch grain. During the Tang dynasty (618 to 907), dry frying was used as a method for roasting tea leaves. The Chinese started to use oil for stir-frying foods during the Song dynasty (960 to 1279), although the oil needed for stir-frying was expensive at that time.
Stir-frying with oil became very popular during the Ming Dynasty (1368 to 1644), because the fuel used to fire stoves was becoming more expensive, and stir-frying provided a means for cooking food quickly without wasting precious fuel.
Stir-frying was introduced in the United States by Chinese immigrants. The technique is now used for other non-Asian cuisines. The word "stir-fry" was first used in the 1945 cookbook "How to Cook and Eat in Chinese" by Buwei Yang Chao, a well-respected physician. The word was invented by Yang’s husband, Yuen Ren Chao, an American linguist.
Yuen Ren Chao also invented other new words used in his wife’s cookbook. He called Chinese dumplings (thin pieces of dough filled with meats or vegetables) "wraplings."
Buwei Yang Chao moved to the United States after she married Yuen Ren. She accompanied her husband when he visited Chinese expatriate communities across the United States to study pronunciation and phonetics. Buwei was fascinated to learn about the foods they were served during these trips, and she amassed a collection of Chinese recipes.
Buwei was encouraged by friends to compile a cookbook. She methodically tested each recipe and wrote it out in Chinese. Her husband and daughter then edited and translated the recipes into English.
One account said the mother and daughter quarreled over the techniques and phrasing of certain recipes so frequently that their relationship was strained. Buwei even wrote a sarcastic credit in the book aimed at her daughter and husband.
Some of the translations and comments Yuen included are quite funny, especially the recipe for Stirred Eggs. In the end, he notes, “To test whether the cooking has been done properly, observe the person served. If he utters a voiced bilabial nasal consonant with a slow falling intonation, it is good. If he utters the syllable 'yum' in reduplicated form, it is very good.”
Through the years, Buwei’s cookbook has undergone numerous revisions and republication. It is still available today. It can be said, Buwei Yang Chao did for Chinese cooking what Julia Child did for French cooking in the United States.
Chao’s book was the first to offer authentic Chinese recipes to English-speaking American audiences. The preface was written by Pearl Buck, a noted American novelist with West Virginia roots. She praised Chao for publishing the cookbook and said she’d like to nominate Chao for the Nobel Peace Prize.
Buck wrote, “…for what better road to universal peace is there than to gather around the table where new and delicious dishes are set forth, dishes which, though yet untasted by us, we are destined to enjoy and love?”
When asked to proofread the cookbook, Buck is said to have stopped reading halfway and went into her kitchen to recreate some of the recipes.
Traditionally, a wok is used for stir-frying, but it can also be done in a skillet.
Stir-fried foods are usually considered more nutritious. Compared to boiling or steaming, the quick-cooking method over high heat allows for the foods to retain color, texture, and nutritional value. Stir fry dishes are generally bright and crisp, never soft and mushy.
That is one of the reasons I liked this citrusy asparagus dish. The asparagus retained some of its crunch.
Citrus Asparagus Stir Fry
Ingredients:
1 tablespoon sesame oil
2 garlic cloves, thinly sliced
¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper
1 pound asparagus, trimmed and cut into 1-inch pieces
Salt
1 tablespoon soy sauce
1 tablespoon butter
1 medium orange, zested and juiced
1 teaspoon toasted sesame seeds
Preparation:
Heat oil in a large skillet or wok. Add garlic and cook until it just begins to turn golden. Add crushed red pepper and asparagus. Cook tossing, until asparagus begins to change color, about 2 to 3 minutes.
Add soy sauce, butter, and 1 tablespoon of water. Cook, tossing constantly until asparagus is still crispy and coated in sauce.
Remove pan from heat and add orange zest and orange juice. Toss to coat all of the asparagus.
Transfer to a serving bowl and top with toasted sesame seeds.