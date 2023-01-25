Cara Cara oranges are in season now. They are available from December through April, although the peak season is January and February.
They are a cross between Washington Navel Oranges and Brazilian Bahia Navel Oranges. These seedless oranges have red flesh and a very sweet citrus flavor.
For many years, I thought Cara Cara oranges were a blood orange variety. Both have red pulp.
Blood oranges are winter cultivars like Cara Cara, but their flesh is darker.
The flavor of Cara Cara oranges has been described as a sweet/tart flavor with notes of cranberry, blackberry, raspberry, and rose. They are extremely juicy.
Cara Cara oranges are relatively new to produce markets. They were discovered in 1976 in Venezuela. They were believed to have developed as a spontaneous bud mutation on a Washington Navel Orange tree. They made their way to select markets in the United States in the '80s. They are now grown in California.
The best way to store Cara Cara oranges is to keep them in the crisper drawer in the refrigerator. They can be kept at room temperature for a few days but will stay fresh for nearly a month in the refrigerator. Cool storage extends the time you can enjoy this seasonal fruit.
Cara Cara oranges can be used in a variety of recipes. They can be used in baking, but they are a nice addition to fruit salads and cooked dishes featuring poultry and seafood. Desserts highlight their sweet flavor.
During one of the warm evenings last week, my husband and I made a Mediterranean dinner. We started with a little Ouzo and some grilled Halloumi, a Cypriot cheese made from a mixture of goat’s and sheep’s milk. We had grilled shrimp that had been marinated in a Greek olive oil and herb mixture for the entree.
We opened a nice bottle of retsina we purchased at Capitol Market. I had never been a fan of retsina because it smelled like pine resin and tasted like turpentine. To my delight, the modern style of retsina was crisp and mildly aromatic. It had citrus flavors and paired nicely with food containing lemon and herbs. It was the perfect match for our shrimp.
This refreshing Citrus Avocado Salad brightened the meal.
Citrus Avocado Salad
Ingredients:
For the salad:
Assorted lettuces and/or greens
Navel oranges, Cara Cara oranges, mandarin oranges, blood oranges, and/or grapefruit
Avocados, diced or sliced
Persian cucumbers, sliced
For the Citrus Vinaigrette:
1 lemon, juiced
1½ tablespoons red wine vinegar
3 tablespoons olive oil
1 shallot, finely chopped
1 clove garlic, minced
Salt and pepper
Preparation:
Arrange lettuce or greens on a large platter or bowl.
Carefully peel the citrus fruit you choose to use in this salad. Cut the fruit into thin slices and remove any seeds.
Arrange the citrus, avocados and cucumbers on top of the lettuce.
Whisk together the ingredients for the vinaigrette. Taste and adjust salt and pepper if needed.
Drizzle vinaigrette on top of the salad before serving.